Authorities searching for suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Parlier

PARLIER, Calif. (KGPE) – The Parlier Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect in the murder of a sixteen-year-old boy.

Ricardo Chavana, a student at Parlier High School, was shot on Sunday night while he was inside his home. The gunman opened fire from outside.

“This one’s troubling. Your house is supposed to be the safest place you can be,” said Tony Botti from the Sheriff’s Office.

With no suspect or motive yet to be identified, officials are pleading for the public’s help.

“I really hope this hits home for people. There’s somebody out there who just went up and shot up a house with a 16-year-old boy that had his whole life ahead of him. If you know anything, it’s time to step up,” Botti said.

It’s a loss that’s already shocked the Parlier community. Superintendent of the school district, Gracie Guerrero, says Ricardo was well known for his fun energy and skills on the baseball field.

“I was just talking to his coach about the upcoming season and how ready he was. He had a good future, he was our best pitcher. He was a fun guy to be around,” she said.

Officials say it does appear Ricardo’s home was targeted, but they aren’t sure if he was the intended target. They’re asking members of the community to share any surveillance footage or information they may have.

“Anybody in that general area that has surveillance cameras, clip from the 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm window. That will allow us to take a look at anybody on foot, a car, a bike, anything that would give us a visual of a potential suspect,” Botti said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.