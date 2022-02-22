ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parlier, CA

Authorities searching for suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Parlier

By Liv Johnson
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psjwz_0eLCPhZE00

PARLIER, Calif. (KGPE) – The Parlier Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect in the murder of a sixteen-year-old boy.

Ricardo Chavana, a student at Parlier High School, was shot on Sunday night while he was inside his home. The gunman opened fire from outside.

“This one’s troubling. Your house is supposed to be the safest place you can be,” said Tony Botti from the Sheriff’s Office.

With no suspect or motive yet to be identified, officials are pleading for the public’s help.

“I really hope this hits home for people. There’s somebody out there who just went up and shot up a house with a 16-year-old boy that had his whole life ahead of him. If you know anything, it’s time to step up,” Botti said.

It’s a loss that’s already shocked the Parlier community. Superintendent of the school district, Gracie Guerrero, says Ricardo was well known for his fun energy and skills on the baseball field.

“I was just talking to his coach about the upcoming season and how ready he was. He had a good future, he was our best pitcher. He was a fun guy to be around,” she said.

Officials say it does appear Ricardo’s home was targeted, but they aren’t sure if he was the intended target. They’re asking members of the community to share any surveillance footage or information they may have.

“Anybody in that general area that has surveillance cameras, clip from the 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm window. That will allow us to take a look at anybody on foot, a car, a bike, anything that would give us a visual of a potential suspect,” Botti said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parlier, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Parlier, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies searching for at-risk missing man in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for an ‘at-risk’ man who was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon in Madera County. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Joseph Dauderman around 1:00 p.m. as he was leaving his home near Road 37 and Avenue 12 1/2. Officials say Dauderman is considered an ‘at-risk’ missing […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Parlier High School#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Passerby helps Fresno family evacuate from house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family has been displaced following a house fire on Wednesday night. Around 10:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a home near Arthur and Weber avenues after someone called 911 to report a fire. Officials say someone was passing by the home when they noticed the fire and knocked on the door […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

CHP pursues stolen party bus in Santa Clarita area

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a stolen party bus Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 p.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, officials said. The driver had left the vehicle running with the key in the ignition while picking up clients, when someone got in the […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy