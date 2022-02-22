ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Chris Leben, still hospitalized with COVID-19 issues, vows return to full health

Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC fighter Chris Leben posted a new update from a hospital bed late Sunday and said he is planning to make a full recovery after fighting COVID-19. Leben, a cast member on the first season of the “The Ultimate Fighter,” shot a selfie video from the hospital and showed his...

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Chris Leben provides update as he continues to fight for his life in hospital: “They did say 100% of my lungs are damaged, but they also said 100% recovery is possible”

UFC veteran Chris Leben has provided fans with an important health update as his battle with COVID-19 continues. Leben, 41, is fondly remembered for some of his great knockout wins across his tenure with both the UFC and, more recently, BKFC. While he also had his fair share of setbacks, that never stopped him from doing everything in his power to put on a show.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Sanchez
Person
Chris Leben
mmanews.com

Young MMA Fighter Pierre Ludet, Found Dead In His Apartment

22-year-old French MMA fighter Pierre Ludet committed suicide weeks before his 23rd birthday and next bout. Pierre was found in his apartment on Sunday with a fatal gunshot wound from his service weapon. He was an outstanding mixed martial artist and member of the French national police force. The unsuspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Combat#Eagle
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Diego Sanchez took pay cut to save MMA legacy in Eagle FC

In like a lion and out like a lamb. Diego Sanchez may have been little more than a punchline in the latter stage of his UFC career, but there was a time when the welterweight “Nightmare” was one of the most dangerous 170-pound fighters on the planet. That’s...
UFC
Fightful

Paul Daley vs. Andrey Koreshkov Scheduled For Bellator London In May

British MMA legend Paul Daley will take on former Bellator welterweight champion, Andrey Koreshkov, on May 13 in Bellator's return to London, England. Reporter Michael Morgan was the first to report the news of the matchup via a tweet, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the bout yet. Daley has mentioned previously that he plans on retiring after the fight, facing Koreshkov in what is expected to be the last fight of his mixed martial arts career. The 39-year old Nottingham, England native is 3-1 in his last four appearances and is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Jason Jackson at Bellator 260 last June. Koreshkov meanwhile is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and will look to build off of a 38-second TKO victory over Chance Rencountre at this past Saturday's Bellator 274 event.
COMBAT SPORTS
Medical News Today

COVID-19 survivors: Increased risk of mental health issues

A study tracking COVID-19 survivors found them more likely to develop mental health issues than other people over the year following diagnosis. The researchers saw an increased risk even for those whose COVID-19 was mild enough that they did not require hospitalization. Conditions the researchers investigated included anxiety, depression, opioid...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Had a ‘Medical Emergency’ After Accidentally Being Served Someone Else’s Meal: My Daughter Was ‘Traumatized’

A close call. Bethenny Frankel shared a helpful PSA for her social media followers after a restaurant mix-up caused her to have a “medical emergency.”. The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, was out to dinner with her daughter, Bryn, 11, while on vacation when a server accidentally gave her a meal meant for another patron. “Be prepared for a 911 & have a medical plan while traveling,” she captioned a TikTok post on Sunday, February 20, sending a message to those who have “severe” food allergies.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Women dying of ovarian cancer because GPs fail to spot symptoms

Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy