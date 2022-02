TUCSON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon State's lassoer of lizards is working to break down barriers keeping other Black women and girls from entering the field themselves. “I was always interested in animals," Dr. Earyn McGee said. "My family thought I was a little weird, but they were like, ‘you know, what, whatever, do what you love, as long as when you turn 18 you leave this house and don't come back.’”

