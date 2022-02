The Bruins will shuffle up the lines to start their six-game road trip, and Jake DeBrusk is set to see a promotion when Boston gets going Thursday against the Seattle Kraken. DeBrusk is headed to the top line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, the latter of whom can return from his six-game suspension for Thursday’s game. Marchand did not practice with the team Wednesday as he was attending to a personal matter, but he is expected to join the team in time for puck drop.

