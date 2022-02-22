ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

100 Thieves release babyJ, ec1s after just 2 matches

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369iG0_0eLCNx5W00

Hunter “BabyJ” Schline and Adam “ec1s” Eccles have been released by 100 Thieves after just two matches with the Valorant team.

The organization announced the moves on Monday along with the addition of Sean “bang” Bezerra and Noah “jcStani” Smith on loan from TSM and Pioneers, respectively, for 100 Thieves’ upcoming NA VCT matches.

“That performance was absolutely unacceptable from us. Not much else to say, just can’t happen. Period,” 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot tweeted after Sunday’s loss to The Guard.

The team opened the 2022 NA VCT season with a loss to Cloud9 and is next scheduled to play against Luminosity Gaming on Sunday.

Ethan “Ethan” Arnold will take over as in-game leader, with Spencer “Hiko” Martin and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk the other two players on the roster.

BabyJ and ec1s were signed just last month to replace Nicholas “nitrO” Cannella and Joshua “steel” Nissan. nitrO has returned to Team Liquid’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

ec1s formerly was a Team Liquid captain. The 21-year-old Brit also recently competed with Ninjas in Pyjamas.

BabyJ previously competed with FaZe Clan before getting released prior to the club’s upcoming rebuild.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

How is Faker still good at League of Legends?

Faker stands as the most reputable League of Legends player of all time. Even if the esport continued for decades, it’s highly unlikely that another will ever contest him for that title. The living legend won 3 League of Legends World Championships, a reputation most cannot even dream of. This year marks his tenth year playing professionally in League of Legends. And despite a career that spans almost twice as long as most other competitive esports players, Faker more than holds his own.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Tips to Playing Renata Glasc in League of Legends

We've put together a list of five tips to playing Renata Glasc in League of Legends. Known as the Chem-Baroness, this support champion was first introduced with the release of Patch 12.4. Here are five tips to playing Renata Glasc for players heading into Summoner's Rift to use her dangerous and unique abilities to dominate in the bot lane.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Panthers#Kirk Cousins#Deshaun Watson#100 Thieves#Video Game#Tsm And Pioneers#Guard#Nitro#Team Liquid#Kentucky Derby#Fnatic Bench Smooya#Dpc Na Regional
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott deal leaves one seat open for 2023

With Chase Elliott now under contract through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports have just one more driver to sign for next year. Chase Elliott had been under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season since June 2017. So with Elliott technically entering the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nissan
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan Photo Goes Viral

The NBA did an incredible job of assembling some of the game’s greats under the same roof in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday night. Two of which were a pair of MJ’s. Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. The two rivals and friends posed for a picture during the NBA’s...
NBA
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Release Veteran Defensive Player: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs released a veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefer, the Chiefs decided it was the right time to move on. The decision helps the Chiefs when it comes to the salary cap as the team cleared just over $8 million with the move.
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy