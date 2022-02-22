100 Thieves release babyJ, ec1s after just 2 matches

Hunter “BabyJ” Schline and Adam “ec1s” Eccles have been released by 100 Thieves after just two matches with the Valorant team.

The organization announced the moves on Monday along with the addition of Sean “bang” Bezerra and Noah “jcStani” Smith on loan from TSM and Pioneers, respectively, for 100 Thieves’ upcoming NA VCT matches.

“That performance was absolutely unacceptable from us. Not much else to say, just can’t happen. Period,” 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot tweeted after Sunday’s loss to The Guard.

The team opened the 2022 NA VCT season with a loss to Cloud9 and is next scheduled to play against Luminosity Gaming on Sunday.

Ethan “Ethan” Arnold will take over as in-game leader, with Spencer “Hiko” Martin and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk the other two players on the roster.

BabyJ and ec1s were signed just last month to replace Nicholas “nitrO” Cannella and Joshua “steel” Nissan. nitrO has returned to Team Liquid’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

ec1s formerly was a Team Liquid captain. The 21-year-old Brit also recently competed with Ninjas in Pyjamas.

BabyJ previously competed with FaZe Clan before getting released prior to the club’s upcoming rebuild.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: