MINNESOTA, USA — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Jan. 27, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Health has a new tool to fight the opioid epidemic. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose and potentially save a person's life. To get naloxone into the hands of more Minnesotans, MDH and the Minnesota Department of Human Resources launched the Naloxone Finder, an interactive map that shows you the closest sites where the drug is available.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO