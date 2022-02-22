ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collingdale, PA

16-Year-Old Hero Helps Save 3 Kids Who Fell Through Ice

 2 days ago
Three children who fell through the ice on a frozen pond in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, are alive thanks to the bravery of a 16-year-old boy. Anthony...

Three Young Brothers Die After SUV Crashes Into Icy Michigan Pond

Three children were killed after their mother’s car rolled into an iced-over pond last week, Michigan authorities have said. The brothers, ages 4, 3, and 1, were trapped in the SUV after their mother veered her vehicle into oncoming traffic on Thursday, according to Ottawa County police. It is not yet clear why, a spokesperson told CNN, but there was no evidence that the woman was driving under the influence. Her car then went over a curb and crashed, upside-down, into the retention pond. The mother, an unidentified Holland Township resident in her thirties, was able to escape. But the boys, strapped into car seats, remained in the vehicle, which was partially submerged in less than four feet of water. First responders on the scene were able to remove the children from the car, but roughly 12 minutes had passed by the time all were free, according to a local CNN affiliate. All three were later pronounced dead at nearby hospitals. “It’s just an unbelievable, tragic loss,” Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Utah Cops Say Dad Made 4-Year-Old Fire Gun at Them

Utah police say a 4-year-old boy fired a gun at them—on the order of his dad, who had just been arrested. It happened Monday outside a McDonald’s in Midvale, where officers were called to investigate a report of a man with a gun in a car. After they got the adult male out of the car, one cop spotted “a firearm coming outside the vehicle,” and managed to push it out of the way so that it fired into a restaurant awning, according to Fox 13. That’s when the police got a second shock: The alleged gunman wasn’t even old enough for kindergarten. The adult suspect’s name has not been released.
UTAH STATE
Miss Alabama Dies at 27 After ‘Accidental’ Fall From Third-Floor Condo

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel has died at the age of 27 after suffering brain injuries from an accidental fall from a third-floor window, the Miami Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast in a statement. Miami police responded to a call about a potential attempted suicide just after midnight on Feb. 11. They found an injured Bethel and transported her to a local hospital. Her family said she had been in a coma for more than a week, but provided no details about the Feb. 10 accident that left her critically injured. Aside from her turn in the 2021 pageant, Bethel was a political commentator for Right Side Broadcasting Network and has worked with other conservative groups such as Project Veritas and Students for Life. She left behind a 5-year-old daughter, according to the Daily Mail.
‘Hero’ Cop Killed With His Own Gun During Houston Mall Altercation

A cop pulling double duty as a security guard was killed late Wednesday when a scuffle broke out at a southwest Houston mall. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that an unidentified suspect got into an altercation with the guard, identified as San Jacinto County deputy constable Neil Adams, and was able to grab Adams’ gun. He then fatally shot Adams. Houston Police Department officers rushed to the scene and confronted the suspected shooter in the food court. He was then fatally shot by Houston cops when he “came at the officers” while carrying a “sharp-edged weapon,” Finner said. San Jacinto Constable Roy Rogers teared up while confirming Adams’ death. “He’s a hero,” he said. “And we want to honor him.”
HOUSTON, TX
Mom Left Baby in Care of 9-Yr-Old Before He Died With ‘Bleeding Lungs’ From COVID-19, Police Say

An Indianapolis mom is accused of leaving her 3-month-old in the care of a 9-year-old child as the baby’s health deteriorated from COVID-19 complications. Police have detained 26-year-old Madelissa Flores on two preliminary charges of neglect in connection with the death of her baby. The infant was rushed to a hospital in November after officers performing a welfare check arrived to find neighbors administering CPR to the 3-month-old, the Indianapolis Star reports. The baby passed away at the hospital soon after and was found to have bleeding in his lungs from the virus, as well as fractured femurs. A neighbor reportedly told investigators the baby had been “alone in the dark house, screaming with no adults in sight” before he died. Flores is said to have told investigators that although he was visibly sick and “trying to gasp for air,” she “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.” She also reportedly admitted to leaving the baby in the care of her 9-year-old child so she could visit a friend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Amsterdam Apple Store Hostage Crisis Ends With Gunman Hit by Cop Car

A hostage crisis sparked by a man with a gun inside an Apple store in Amsterdam on Tuesday has ended, according to Dutch police. City authorities said that the gunman, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody after he ran out of the flagship retail store on the busy Leidseplein square. “We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside,” police said in a tweet, according to Reuters. Footage and images of the situation circulating on social media appeared to show two people run out of the store, only for one of them to be hit hard by an unmarked car. The force of the impact sent the person flying over the hood of the car. The Dutch authorities added that the gunman is being treated for injuries. Local outlets speculated the hostage situation had been sparked by a robbery attempt, Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cop Reports Stolen Car, Gets Arrested for Drunk Driving

An NYPD detective who called the cops to complain that someone had stolen his car while he shopped for food was arrested after officers decided he must have been driving while drunk. Detective Edgar Guerrero, 30, called police early on Monday to report his Honda Accord stolen in Washington Heights, Manhattan, but he is said to have appeared to be drunk when the cops arrived. “Police never recovered the Accord, sources said, but the officers determined Guerrero had driven while drunk,” the New York Daily News reported. He was charged with driving under the influence, driving while ability-impaired, and refusing to take a blood-alcohol test.
MANHATTAN, NY
