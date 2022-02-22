Syracuse overcomes Georgia Tech in overtime

Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider posted double-doubles as host Syracuse overcame poor shooting and dodged several bullets late in overtime in a 74-73 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night.

Boeheim had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Swider registered 18 and 12 for the Orange (15-12, 9-7 ACC), who notched their sixth win in seven games.

Boeheim shot just 6 of 17 from the floor and his brother, Buddy Boeheim, was 5 of 20 en route to 15 points. Joe Girard III also had a rough night, shooting 3 of 15 from the field as Syracuse shot 32.9 percent as a team.

Rodney Howard scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, Jordan Usher had 14 and 13 for Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-12), which attempted three potential game-winning shots on its final possession.

Michael Devoe (14 points) missed a 3-pointer and, following Usher’s offensive rebound, misfired on another jumper. Another offensive rebound led to the Yellow Jackets once again finding Devoe, whose deep jumper rimmed off at the buzzer.

Buddy Boeheim’s first 3-pointer of the game gave Syracuse a 72-70 lead with 2:17 left in overtime, and Jimmy Boeheim knocked down two free throws to create a 74-70 advantage with 1:56 to play.

However, the Orange left Kyle Sturdivant wide open on the other end, and he buried a 3-pointer with 1:36 left to make it a one-point game.

Georgia Tech scored 12 of the game’s first 15 points, but Syracuse promptly caught up at 15-15. The teams were still tied at halftime, as Swider’s late 3-pointer forged a 33-33 deadlock at intermission.

Neither team led by more than five in the second half until the Orange created some separation with under six minutes left. Girard’s 3-pointer and Swider’s layup bumped the Syracuse lead to six points, although Deebo Coleman responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to draw the visitors even.

The Yellow Jackets’ final possession of regulation resulted in a shot-clock violation. The Orange had a chance to win on their final trip, but Jimmy Boeheim’s shot in the lane bounced off the rim.

–Field Level Media

