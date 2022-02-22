ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse overcomes Georgia Tech in overtime

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4g2D_0eLCMtRz00

Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider posted double-doubles as host Syracuse overcame poor shooting and dodged several bullets late in overtime in a 74-73 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night.

Boeheim had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Swider registered 18 and 12 for the Orange (15-12, 9-7 ACC), who notched their sixth win in seven games.

Boeheim shot just 6 of 17 from the floor and his brother, Buddy Boeheim, was 5 of 20 en route to 15 points. Joe Girard III also had a rough night, shooting 3 of 15 from the field as Syracuse shot 32.9 percent as a team.

Rodney Howard scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, Jordan Usher had 14 and 13 for Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-12), which attempted three potential game-winning shots on its final possession.

Michael Devoe (14 points) missed a 3-pointer and, following Usher’s offensive rebound, misfired on another jumper. Another offensive rebound led to the Yellow Jackets once again finding Devoe, whose deep jumper rimmed off at the buzzer.

Buddy Boeheim’s first 3-pointer of the game gave Syracuse a 72-70 lead with 2:17 left in overtime, and Jimmy Boeheim knocked down two free throws to create a 74-70 advantage with 1:56 to play.

However, the Orange left Kyle Sturdivant wide open on the other end, and he buried a 3-pointer with 1:36 left to make it a one-point game.

Georgia Tech scored 12 of the game’s first 15 points, but Syracuse promptly caught up at 15-15. The teams were still tied at halftime, as Swider’s late 3-pointer forged a 33-33 deadlock at intermission.

Neither team led by more than five in the second half until the Orange created some separation with under six minutes left. Girard’s 3-pointer and Swider’s layup bumped the Syracuse lead to six points, although Deebo Coleman responded with back-to-back 3-pointers to draw the visitors even.

The Yellow Jackets’ final possession of regulation resulted in a shot-clock violation. The Orange had a chance to win on their final trip, but Jimmy Boeheim’s shot in the lane bounced off the rim.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Has Responded To Desmond Howard

Both longtime college basketball commentator Dick Vitale and Michigan legend Desmond Howard have strong opinions about the Juwan Howard incident. Those opinions fall on the opposite end of the spectrum, though. Immediately following Sunday’s brawl between the Michigan and Wisconsin men’s basketball teams, Vitale took to Twitter. He strongly opposed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Joe Girard#Ohio State#Acc#Usher#Orange#The Yellow Jackets
FOX Sports

USFL Draft 2022: First-round pick-by-pick analysis

With the first round of the inaugural USFL Draft — a round focused entirely on quarterbacks — now in the books, let's break down the eight passers chosen. Background: A five-star recruit who starred at both Mississippi and Michigan in a storied college career that saw him pass for 8,800 yards and throw 68 touchdowns against just 27 interceptions, Patterson was the first QB off the board in the USFL’s first round.
NFL
Ledger-Enquirer

Hopkins Hears the Syracuse Question Once More

University of Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins regularly holds a virtual Monday media session that often involves only Seattle-Tacoma journalists, but every once in a while someone else joins in. Such was the case on Monday when a Syracuse University student reporter took part and quizzed Hopkins about the long-term...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Josh Richards Set to Visit Syracuse

Class of 2023 East Orange (NJ) High wide receiver Josh Richards is one of Syracuse football's top targets at the position. Richards, a 6-4, 175 pounder, also holds offers from Monmouth, UConn, Maryland and Temple. Richards is planning to visit the Orange on March 5th for Junior Day. "I'm supposed...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Texas Tech University
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

USFL’s Bandits draft former Alabama linebacker

Defensive end Mekhi Brown became the first player from an Alabama high school or college selected in the USFL Draft on Tuesday night. Brown went to the Tampa Bay Bandits with the seventh selection of the second round. Brown spent three seasons at Alabama. He was a redshirt in 2015,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University volleyball coach Leonid Yelin resigns

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University women’s volleyball coach Leonid Yelin has resigned after 10 years at SU, the school announced in a press release on Tuesday. Yelin led the Orange program to its first and only NCAA tournament appearance in 2018. He owns a career record of 624-292. In addition to Syracuse, he spent 15 years coaching Louisville.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Georgia Tech Meets Georgia Southern in Road Contest

Georgia Tech travels to Statesboro to meet Georgia Southern with first pitch at 6PM. First Inning - Simpson led off with an infield single but was then picked off for the first out. Parada then flied out to second base and Jenkins went down swinging for a quick top of the first.
STATESBORO, GA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy