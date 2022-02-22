ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booker T. Washington turns out the lights on Lafayette 79-38

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
Booker T. Washington offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lafayette with an all-around effort during this 79-38 victory in a Virginia boys basketball matchup.

