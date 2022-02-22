ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner: 6-year-old girl died of fentanyl intoxication at Kentucky apartment complex

By WLKY Digital Team
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville Metro authorities have released the name of a girl found dead at an apartment complex in January. Makaylah Brown, 6, was identified in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office....

Comments / 58

Tina Coomer
1d ago

In these cases it's the parents fault, if they want to be strung out they need to let someone else have their kids, it's very sad

Reply(2)
8
Carey Hilton
1d ago

this makes me so sick these children are being killed by there parents and they should be put to death it's so sad and it makes me sick.

Reply
5
Jerry Phillips
2d ago

who ever did this to that child deserves the death penalty.

Reply(4)
32
 

