Baltimore Symphony Orchestra launching free concert series

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is taking its shows out of the concert hall and bringing them into the community.

The BSO has partnered with the New Shiloh Baptist Church for the relaunch of its free "Symphony in the City" series.

The orchestra has announced three performances that will be held in the community this year.

The first one is tonight at 7 p.m. at New Shiloh Baptist Church on North Monroe St.

The performance will celebrate black history month.

The other "Symphony in the City" shows will be at the B&O Railroad Museum on April 26 and at the Patterson Park Observatory on June 1.