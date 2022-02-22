ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra launching free concert series

By Chris Hulse
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYjD9_0eLCM9NA00

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is taking its shows out of the concert hall and bringing them into the community.

The BSO has partnered with the New Shiloh Baptist Church for the relaunch of its free "Symphony in the City" series.

The orchestra has announced three performances that will be held in the community this year.

The first one is tonight at 7 p.m. at New Shiloh Baptist Church on North Monroe St.

The performance will celebrate black history month.

The other "Symphony in the City" shows will be at the B&O Railroad Museum on April 26 and at the Patterson Park Observatory on June 1.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy