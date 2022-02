That Duke was even in the game on that point was a testament both to its defense — Mark Williams protected the paint with 10 rebounds and four blocks — and to reserve guard Jeremy Roach, whose 15 points didn't just lead the Blue Devils, but also set a season-high for the sophomore guard. And that helped the Blue Devils survive not just Clark's performance, but also a combined 3-for-16 night from Duke stars Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO