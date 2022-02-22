Monday's Scores

Bishop O'Connell 54, Paul VI Catholic High School 52. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream...
Alleghany High School did not have a 2020-21 girls basketball season because of COVID-19. The Mountaineers’ current season is going to last a while longer. Alleghany, with a cast of characters who last played basketball two years ago, qualified for the VHSL state tournament for the first time in school history with a 55-42 victory Wednesday night over Floyd County in a Region 2C semifinal at Roanoke College’s Bast Center.
ROANOKE, Va. – In a Region 3D matchup, #1 Cave Spring beat #8 William Byrd 64-43. On the other side of the bracket, #2 Northside beat #7 Christiansburg 85-43. “It’s a really strong region. We don’t take any game for granted, we were ready to go tonight as evident by the play of the players, we’re just hoping for that next chance here,” head coach Bill Pope said. “You know that you can’t get to do any do-overs, you have to be ready to go each night and it’s a really strong region, so we’re going to respect all the opponents.”
Riding a wave of production, Manchester dunked Oscar Smith 59-45 on February 23 in Virginia boys high school basketball action. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter. The Tigers took a 24-15 lead over the Lancers heading to the half...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Several local teams punched tickets to the regional semifinals on Tuesday. The Lord Botetourt boys outlasted Bassett 77-72 while the girls knocked off William Byrd 59-38. Over at Northside, the Viking boys took care of Christiansburg 85-43. Cave Spring outscored William Byrd 24-nothing in the fourth quarter to advance past the Terriers 64-43. And James River blew out Alleghany in Buchanan 68-32.
The CIAA tournament left Charlotte for Baltimore at the end of the 2019-20 season, but it’s still a major event the Queen City and much of North Carolina cares about. Here are the scores and schedule for the 2022 CIAA basketball tournament. All games are being played at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. Results will be posted when they become available.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia Tech softball team is up to 7th in the national polls this week despite two weekend losses to Alabama. While everyone knew about Keely Rochard in the circle, freshman Emma Lemley is off to a solid start in the first two weekends. Lemley, the Jefferson Forest product already has 44 strikeouts in 5 appearances with an earned run average of .94.
The PIAA district basketball tournaments begin this week. Below are the first round matchups in districts 5, 6 and 9. The schedule is arranged by district first, class second. A singular web post will update these schedules with results as the games are played. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. BOYS BASKETBALL— COMPLETED […]
Stretched out and finally snapped, James River – Midlothian put just enough pressure on Landstown to earn a 51-33 victory on February 23 in Virginia boys high school basketball action. The Rapids broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-22 lead over the Eagles.
HIGH POINT — No. 13 seed Southwest Guilford defeated No. 20 seed Asheville 61-52 in the first round of the NCHSAA girls 4A West basketball playoffs Thursday inside Coggins Gym. Southwest (20-4) plays at No. 4 seed Charlotte Catholic Thursday. Asheville finished 13-8. ANDREWS, FORBUSH. EAST BEND — No....
Zakiya Stephenson led four double-figure scorers with 15 points as top-seeded Princess Anne dominated Hickory 80-25 in a Class 5 Region A Tournament quarterfinal Tuesday night. Ashlyn Campagna (14 points), Damaria Moree (11) and Chloe Beddingfield (10) also scored in double figures in the Cavaliers’ 11th consecutive win. Princess Anne (17-1) led 47-14 at halftime, and Stephenson finished with ...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team recorded its third shutout of the season, as the Cavaliers defeated VMI 14-0 on Wednesday at Disharoon Park. The UVA pitching staff allowed just six hits, while recording 12 strikeouts. Devin Ortiz got the win on the mound, after throwing 4.0 innings...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel is the new VHSL scoring king. The East Rockingham senior forward scored 37 points Tuesday night in a 60-51 victory for the Eagles over Strasburg in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B Tournament. With a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter, Nickel passed Mac McClung (Gate City) for the No. 1 spot on the VHSL boys basketball all-time scoring list with 2,802 career points.
Franklin Harris' booming voice echoed throughout Highland Springs' gleaming new golden-hued gym as he directed his Lady Springers' stifling press against visiting Deep Run. Then Reggie Tennyson paced the same sideline in stoic fashion as his Springers boys fought tooth-and-nail to stave off Prince George. And in contrasting fashions mirroring...
Park View – South Hill posted a tight 77-73 win over New Kent on February 23 in Virginia boys high school basketball.
Monacan's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Patrick Henry – Ashland 67-37 on February 22 in Virginia girls high school basketball action. The Chiefs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-29 lead over the Patriots.
SALEM, Va. – The men’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament cranks up this week at the Salem Civic Center, with Roanoke College having earned the 5th seed. The Maroons closed out the regular season with a 9-7 conference record after defeating Bridgewater on Saturday. The Maroons have been...
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech went after a season sweep of the Yellow Jackets Wednesday night in Atlanta. The Hokies struggled early but took control of the game in the opening minutes of the second half. Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma scored 12 points each while Darius Mattox got 12 of his own off the bench. Mike Young’s team nearly blew an 11 point second half lead but held on for the 62-58 win, their 7th in the last 8 games.
A rowdy gym has a tendency to suffocate those unaccustomed to its confines. Such was the case Wednesday night at James River where the Rapids, Region 6A's No. 1 seed in both the girls and boys brackets, smothered visiting Landstown (Virginia Beach) 40-24 on the girls' side and 51-33 on the boys' in front of a raucous throng of purple-clad supporters in a cheering section dubbed "The Swamp."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team was unable to pull off the upset against the top-ranked team in the nation, as the 13th ranked Cavaliers fell 22-15 against No. 1 Boston College in their ACC opener on Wednesday at Klöckner Stadium. UVA led 10-9 at...
