Zachery leads Boston College in win over Florida State in men's basketball

By Associated Press
wtxl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Jaeden Zackery was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc...

Related
WGAU

Cole's drive, defense lift No. 21 UConn over No. 8 Villanova

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — UConn’s first win over Villanova during the Dan Hurley era came with the head coach watching the game on television in the back of the arena. R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge from Collin Gillespie at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 Connecticut to a 71-69 victory over the eighth-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night.
HARTFORD, CT
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
BCBulletin

Post & Zackery Have Huge Night as BC Defeats NC State 69-61

Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) had not won in Raleigh in over a decade, but that all changed on Wednesday night as the Eagles defeated NC State 69-61. Jaeden Zackery continued his strong second half of the season with 16 points, while a masked Quinten Post led BC with 18 points. DeMarr Langford returned to the lineup, after missing Monday's game against Florida State with a toe injury.
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights From UNC's Hard Fought Win Over Louisville

North Carolina picked up its second-straight victory and 20th of the season with a 70-63 win over Louisville (12-15) on Monday night in the Smith Center. Graduate transfer Brady Manek led UNC with 17 points while Caleb Love and R.J. Davis each added 16 points. Love committed a season-high seven turnovers but also dished out five assists in 40 minutes. Armando Bacot moved one step closer to the single-season school record with his 21st double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Chestnut Hill#Ap#Syracuse
Yardbarker

UConn coach Dan Hurley ejected for pumping up crowd vs. Villanova

Dan Hurley was ejected before halftime in a battle of top 25 teams Tuesday night when the UConn coach urged the crowd to get loud in a tight game against Villanova. The No. 21 Huskies had a 24-23 lead over No. 8 Villanova when Hurley earned a technical foul for slamming his hand on the scorer's table over a no-call by officials. After Villanova hit two technical free throws to take the lead, Hurley waved his arms to pump up the Connecticut crowd and was immediately called for a second technical foul, disqualifying him from coaching the rest of the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Journal Inquirer

No. 21 UConn stuns No. 8 Villanova 71-69

HARTFORD -- Dan Hurley’s team finally did it. He just wasn’t around to see it happen. R.J. Cole and No. 21 UConn beat No. 8 Villanova 71-69 in dramatic fashion Tuesday night at the XL Center, a game marked by the ejection of the UConn coach in the first half by referee James Breeding.
HARTFORD, CT
On3.com

NC State hosts Boston College with a chance to move up in ACC standings

NC State comes in 11-16 overall, and 4-12 in the conference. The Wolfpack are sitting at the bottom of the ACC but move up to 12th place in the conference with a win. NC State still has a chance at a Top 10 seed in the ACC tournament, and it has to start with beating Boston College. The Wolfpack have not won back to back ACC games since closing out the regular season last year with five straight wins. In their recent road victory at Georgia Tech, they had full control. Georgia Tech never had the lead and NC State was winning 51-26 at halftime and closed the game with a 76-61 win. Terquavion Smith was struggling in the last two games, putting up 14 points on 5 for 28 (17.8%) shooting. In just 24 minutes against Georgia Tech, Smith had 26 points and eight rebounds on 9/13 shooting from the floor and 8/6 shooting from 3pt range.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Boston College beats N.C. State 69-61

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 18 points, Jaeden Zackery added 16 and Boston College beat North Carolina State 69-61 on Wednesday night. Post, wearing a face mask due to a broken nose, was 9 of 10 from the field and Zackery was one of three BC players with three steals. Zackery is tied with Troy Bell for the fourth-most steals in a season by a BC freshman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

How to watch NC State vs. Boston College: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Boston College 10-16; NC State 11-16 The NC State Wolfpack won both of their matches against the Boston College Eagles last season (79-76 and 81-65) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. NC State and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
RALEIGH, NC
Daily Northwestern

Lacrosse: No. 6 Northwestern holds off Notre Dame 17-16, extends winning streak to three games

Following a dominant win over Arizona State, Northwestern aimed to continue their success in South Bend, Indiana, against Notre Dame for the first time in two years. Losing to the Fighting Irish in their last rendezvous, the team wanted revenge and sought to hand Notre Dame a defeat on its home turf. With leadership from graduate attacker Lauren Gilbert and graduate midfielders Brennan Dwyer and Jill Girardi, the squad was well prepared to leave Loftus Sports Center victorious.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Mens Basketball Preview: Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech is back for another must-win situation on Wednesday night as they travel to Atlanta to face off against Georgia Tech in McCamish Pavilion. Virginia Tech did win by 15 points when the teams met the first time this season but Georgia Tech seems to be rallying and hanging close in most games lately so this should be a tough one for the Hokies. Virginia Tech is currently a 6-point favorite according to Vegas. The game will be televised on the ACC Network or ESPN3.
ATLANTA, GA
cbs17

Turnovers doom Wolfpack in home loss to Boston College

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A sparse PNC Arena crowd began to make some noise with just under seven minutes to go as the Wolfpack cut into a 13-point Boston College lead. But just as it seemed the Wolfpack was poised to make a move, it turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, allowing Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) to escape Raleigh with a 69-61 win.
RALEIGH, NC
BCBulletin

Boston College vs. NC State: Final Thoughts & Prediction

Boston College continues their busy stretch of games on Wednesday night as they head to Raleigh to play NC State. Both teams are looking to grab their second win in a row as the Eagles trounced Florida State on Monday, while the Wolfpack took care of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
BOSTON, MA

