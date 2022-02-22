ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Family Reunion’ Actress Jaida Benjamin Found After Going Missing Over Weekend, Now Safe In Los Angeles – Update

By Valerie Complex
 3 days ago
UPDATED: Actress Jaida Benjamin , best known for her work on Netflix’s Family Reunion , was found safe today. Benjamin disappeared over the weekend and was the subject of pleas for the public’s help in finding her from both her family and police.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Benjamin, 27, who was last seen on Saturday at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City area, was found early Tuesday morning, also in Studio City, and has been reunited with her family.

Details on the circumstances of her disappearance and how she was found were not immediately available.

Benjamin has also appeared in shows such as Austin & Ally, Southland, The Fosters, Insecure and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders .

This is the second such case of a missing actress this month. General Hospital and Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman was also was declared missing in LA last week. She was subsequently found dead.

Anyone with information regarding Benjamin’s whereabouts, or this case, is asked to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800, or (877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Beth Blackwood
3d ago

prayers for you and your family. I experienced this, its definitely not a great feeling missing the absence of your child. May God give you peace and strength to deal with this tragedy at this time..💛🙏

Jacko
3d ago

Well, she's an adult woman and it's only been 2 days. But, parents on high alarm.... cops don't suspect foul play. Wth is going on?? Lord, I pray this isn't another suicide. Prayers.

eh no thanks
2d ago

Locs? Is that the new term for dreads? Happy she was found safe, sounds to me like she's 27 & working, ignoring her phone like she's allowed to do as a full-grown adult woman, instead of checking in.

