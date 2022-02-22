‘Family Reunion’ Actress Jaida Benjamin Found After Going Missing Over Weekend, Now Safe In Los Angeles – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED: Actress Jaida Benjamin , best known for her work on Netflix’s Family Reunion , was found safe today. Benjamin disappeared over the weekend and was the subject of pleas for the public’s help in finding her from both her family and police.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Benjamin, 27, who was last seen on Saturday at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City area, was found early Tuesday morning, also in Studio City, and has been reunited with her family.

Details on the circumstances of her disappearance and how she was found were not immediately available.

Benjamin has also appeared in shows such as Austin & Ally, Southland, The Fosters, Insecure and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders .

PREVIOUSLY on Monday: Jaida Benjamin, most known as Kelly in Netflix’s Family Reunion , is reportedly missing.

The LAPD reports the actress was last seen in the Los Angeles area on Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard on February 19. She was last seen wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, white sneakers and wears locs in her hair.

Her family has been unable to contact her since she was last seen, and the LAPD suspects there is no foul play involved at this time.

Her mother asked the public for help in an Instagram post.

“Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing. Please help me find her. I can’t breathe,” Jocinda Benjamin posted.

Her uncle and co-founder of Beat Botics, Jihan Johnston posted an updated flyer on Twitter regarding Benjamin’s disappearance.

This is the second such case of a missing actress this month. General Hospital and Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman was also was declared missing in LA last week. She was subsequently found dead.

Anyone with information regarding Benjamin’s whereabouts, or this case, is asked to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800, or (877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.