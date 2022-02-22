ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Russia-Ukraine conflict could send cellphone, appliance prices higher

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSYG3_0eLCJKFN00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States may not be within rifle scopes of the potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but American wallets could become collateral damage.

Mining and commodity analysts are predicting that a war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as an economic battle between global economic superpowers, could send the price of metals soaring around the world.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“An armed conflict between the two countries could lead to one or both being cut off to foreign trade for an indeterminate amount of time, leading to supply shortages of steelmaking raw materials in the US,” a report by Argus Media, a London-based commodities analysis outlet, reported late last month.

Russia and Ukraine are exporters of iron and precious metals, and while neither dominate global trade, disruptions could cause ripple effects.

Cellphones are typically built with a number of those metals in certain components. Meanwhile, steel prices have already been on a tear, gaining roughly 6% since the start of the year. Its price is still below highs set in November, but well above pre-pandemic levels.

Locally, appliance distributors said any effect from a war would only add salt to an open wound.

“We’ve been experiencing significant price increases,” said Stu Kimball, president of Orlando-based Southeast Steel, blaming transportation and labor costs.

Crosstown rival Appliance Direct owner Mark Salmon said prices for popular large appliances like washing machines were raised twice in 2021. A third increase hit at the beginning of February, and a fourth is expected in April.

Models that each store can get its hands on are now priced 25% above their pre-pandemic tags. Kimball said Bosch dishwashers were the hardest to get. His store is back-ordered until close to the end of 2022.

“We’ve got product — maybe not the exact product people want,” he said. “We have laundry, we have dishwashers. We’re getting orders in every day.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU plans 'harsh' sanctions package against Russia

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit Thursday, as the Russian military attacked Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the target is the stability in...
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street's losses mounted Wednesday as world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops deeper into Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 1.8% to an 8-month low, deepening the benchmark index's "correction," or a loss of 10% from its recent peak. More than 85% of stocks in the S&P 500 fell, with technology companies weighing down the index most.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Foreign Trade#Cellphones#American#Stream Channel 9#Argus Media#Southeast Steel#Appliance Direct
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russia attacks Ukraine, 'shattering' European peace

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: NATO ambassadors to meet to discuss Ukraine

BRUSSELS — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of NATO ambassadors to assess the invasion of Ukraine, which borders several NATO members. The meeting Thursday morning will “address the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russia’s unprovoked attack.”. Earlier, Stoltenberg had already condemned Russia’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”. Big explosions were heard before dawn in...
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: NATO chief calls for summit of leaders Friday

BRUSSELS — NATO’s secretary-general says Russia has launched war on Ukraine and shattered peace on the European continent. Jens Stoltenberg called for a summit of NATO alliance leaders for Friday. Stoltenberg said that “this is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion.” And he charged that “Russia is using...
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cyberattacks accompany Russian military assault on Ukraine

BOSTON — (AP) — The websites of Ukraine's defense, foreign and interior ministries were unreachable or painfully slow to load Thursday morning after a punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks as Russia struck at its neighbor, explosions shaking the capital of Kyiv and other major cities. In addition to...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
77K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy