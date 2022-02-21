Coronavirus updates: Shasta County hospitals see fewer COVID-19 patients this week

The number of people who died from COVID-19 in Shasta County dropped in February.

As of Monday, Public Health reported the deaths of 19 Shasta County residents, compared to 35 deaths reported in January.

However, more people were hospitalized with the virus this month. The average number of COVID-19 patients in Shasta County hospitals was 76 per day, compared to 64 per day in January. Patients in intensive care units averaged 13 per day in February and 12 per day in January.

Scroll down for updates this week, Feb. 21-27, 2022. For updated case numbers and data as it becomes available scroll below updates.

Subscription sale: Get 6 months of unlimited access for just $1. Subscribe today!

Wednesday: Hospitals see fewer COVID-19 patients this week

Hospitals are seeing fewer COVID-19 patients occupying their wards than they have in over a month.

The number of COVID hospitalizations dropped to 54 on Wednesday, according to Shasta County Public Health — the fewest since Jan. 12.

Shrinking patient numbers this week follow a drop in the percentage of people testing positive for the virus last week, according to state public health data. At that time, Shasta County hospitals were still caring for high numbers of patients, an average of 72 COVID patients per day. Scroll down for Tuesday's update.

In 2022, the week with the highest COVID hospitalizations was Jan. 15-21, toward the end of the worst of Shasta County's omicron outbreak.

Mercy Medical Center averaged 66 COVID patients per day — 23% of the patients it housed that week.

Shasta Regional Medical Center averaged 24-25 COVID patients per day — a sixth of its patients.

To read more about hospitalizations and capacities go to bit.ly/3scYChH .

Tuesday: Case numbers drop, hospitalizations go last week

Last week, COVID-19 outbreak in Shasta County dropped by a third over the previous week, according to state public health data.

From Feb. 14 to Sunday, the county's seven-day test positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive — dropped to 5.1%, according to the California Department of Public Health. The prior week, Feb. 7-13, that number was 7.4%.

Data for the positivity rate and daily cases is incomplete because results from rapid COVID-19 home tests can go undetected.

Tuesday's report wasn't all good news.

The number of people sick enough to be hospitalized with COVID-19 went up last week, averaging 72 patients per day in Shasta County hospitals.

That's the same number of patients seen the first week of February, toward the end of January's omicron outbreak, according to Public Health data.

Outbreak levels in the county are at the low end of what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider widespread contagion.

Monday: County vaccination rate reaches 60%

Vaccination numbers in Shasta County inched up slowly in 2022, and are still below the state's average.

The number of county residents who had at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose reached 60%, Public Health announced. That's up from 57.3% on Dec. 29, according to Shasta County Public Health data reported in 2021.

The number of people who are fully vaccinated — meaning they received either the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson brand vaccine — is 52.8%. That's up from 50.4% on Dec. 29.

Shasta County's vaccination rate still lags well behind the state's overall rate: 85% of Californians had one or more doses and 75.6% are fully vaccinated.

Related: Out of the COVID-19 crisis, but California is still in a state of emergency

COVID-19 numbers in Shasta County

Here are case, hospitalization and other numbers reported by Shasta County Public Health branch on Friday. Data doesn't include results from at-home testing.

New known cases: 52

Total known cases: 30,144

New deaths reported: 0

Total deaths: 545

Hospitalized: 48, 9 in intensive care units

Known active cases: 246

Read more: Shasta doctors' objections to vaccine mandates get mixed reaction from supervisors, city council

New cases by age group:

Ages 0-12: 2

Ages 13-19: 4

Ages 20-29: 2

Ages 30-39: 9

Ages 40-49: 7

Ages 50-59: 9

Ages 60-69: 9

Ages 70-79: 7

Ages 80-89: 2

Age 90 and older: 1

Age not reported: 0

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook . Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Coronavirus updates: Shasta County hospitals see fewer COVID-19 patients this week