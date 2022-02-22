ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The US is temporarily relocating US personnel in Ukraine to Poland after Russia said it would send troops into eastern Ukraine

By Alex Bitter
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiSD4_0eLCI8dH00
A woman walks past the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

  • The US is ordering embassy personnel in Ukraine to go to Poland for the night, the State Department confirmed on Monday.
  • The staff is heading to Poland, leaving a temporary base in Western Ukraine.
  • The move comes after Russia said on Monday that it would send troops into eastern Ukraine.

US personnel will briefly leave Ukraine for Poland after Russia said it would send troops into two eastern regions of Ukraine — the separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk — Bloomberg News first reported Monday and Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed .

The US previously moved its embassy staff from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. US personnel plan to head across the border into Poland, a member of both the European Union and NATO.

"For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland," according to a statement from Blinken on Monday . "Our personnel will regularly return to continue their diplomatic work in Ukraine and provide emergency consular services. They will continue to support the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government, coordinating on diplomatic efforts."

The statement also reiterated its recommendation that US citizens leave Ukraine.

In late January, the US ordered nonessential embassy staff and family members of staff to leave the country, according to NPR. A few days later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that US citizens should leave as the threat of a Russian invasion grew in Ukraine's East.

Previously, the US and other countries operated embassies in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Monday that his country recognized the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk, two breakaway regions in the east of Ukraine. Putin also said Russia would send troops into the area as a "peacekeeping" force.

The US and other NATO members have denounced the move and promised a response. Blinken tweeted Monday that Putin's decision "requires a swift and firm response" while UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said her government would announce new sanctions targeting Russia on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

