Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County transgender school bathroom case reaches appeals court

By The News Service of Florida
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
TALLAHASSEE — The legal battle started in 2017 after St. Johns County’s Nease High School required transgender male student Drew Adams to use girls’ bathrooms or a gender-neutral, single-stall bathroom.

Now, nearly five years later, a full federal appeals court is poised to consider arguments about whether the St. Johns County School District violated Adams’ rights by preventing him from using boys’ bathrooms.

The case, which will be heard Tuesday morning by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, has drawn national attention.

The U.S. Department of Justice will argue in favor of Adams, who also has received support from 22 states and the District of Columbia. Meanwhile, 18 states have backed the St. Johns County School Board’s position.

A district judge and a three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled in favor of Adams. But the full appeals court vacated the panel ruling and said it would hear the case.

The Justice Department contends that the school board’s refusal to allow Adams to use boys’ bathrooms violated equal-protection rights and a federal law known as Title IX, which bars sex-based discrimination.

“The board fails to identify any sound basis for treating Adams differently than cisgender boys for purposes of using the school restrooms, even while treating him as a boy for other purposes,” the Justice Department said in a brief filed in November. “As the district court found, Adams identifies and presents physically as a boy. Even if Adams has some anatomical differences from cisgender boys, those differences are not observable when Adams goes into a private bathroom stall and closes the door. To justify differential treatment, the differences must actually be relevant to the government’s (the school board’s) asserted justification.”

But attorneys for the school board have pointed to privacy issues in defending the bathroom policy. Adams graduated from the high school as the case moved forward.

“This case has always been about whether a definition of sex founded in the real and enduring biological differences between boys and girls substantially advances the important privacy interests of students to use the bathroom free from members of the opposite biological sex,” the school board’s attorneys wrote in one court document.

