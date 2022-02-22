ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby-Moana Pasifika made to wait for Super Rugby Pacific debut

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

(Reuters) – Moana Pasifika will have to wait another week to make their Super Rugby Pacific debut after their meeting with Waikato Chiefs scheduled for this coming Sunday was postponed due...

The Independent

Wales set to leave Louis Rees-Zammit out for England clash at Twickenham

Wales boss Wayne Pivac is set to make a huge selection call by leaving out Louis Rees-Zammit for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England.The Gloucester wing will be released back to his club ahead of their Gallagher Premiership appointment with Leicester.Alex Cuthbert is expected to be retained after Wales’ victory over Scotland last time out, with a fit-again Josh Adams returning on the other wing and replacing Rees-Zammit.Cuthbert is poised to win his 50th cap, being rewarded for an impressive showing in the 20-17 success against Scotland.Rees-Zammit is one of the most exciting players in European rugby, scoring four...
WORLD
BBC

Calls made for more inclusivity in rugby union officiating

A man with motor neurone disease is campaigning for the Rugby Football Union to do more to help people with disabilities become rugby officials. Graeme Bloom, 38, who is confined to a wheelchair, was invited to assist a match with the Bristol Referees Society on Saturday. He oversaw the coin...
RUGBY
The Guardian

Could Waratahs, Western Force upset Australian Super Rugby apple cart?

We are only one round into Super Rugby Pacific and already it appears a wildcard and a dark horse may yet upset the status quo in the Australian section of the competition. For the past few years the race for supremacy has played out almost solely between the Brumbies and the Queensland Reds, with the NSW Waratahs, Western Force and Melbourne Rebels merely making up the numbers.
RUGBY
BBC

Paul Lasike: Harlequins centre to leave Premiership club for 'personal reasons'

Harlequins centre Paul Lasike will leave the Premiership club next month for "personal reasons". The 31-year-old will leave Quins after the completion of the Six Nations and the club say he remains available for selection. The New Zealand-born US international has made 29 appearances since moving to the club in...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Tennis World Usa

WTA Doha 2022: Halep STUNNED by Garcia!

Simona Halep also eliminated in Doha, after the disappointment in Dubai. In the challenge with Caroline Garcia, who had also won only one of the previous eight, the two-time Grand Slam champion saves five break points between the first two batting rounds and she does not take advantage of a total of six chances in response in the middle.
TENNIS
BBC

Six Nations: Fit-again Manu Tuilagi set to start for England against Wales

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Centre Joe Marchant has been left out of England's 25-man squad to face...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Louis Rees-Zammit is AXED from Wales' Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham in huge call from Wayne Pivac... with last year's breakout star set to be replaced by fellow wing Josh Adams

Louis Rees-Zammit will be a big-name casualty from the Wales side to face England on Saturday after the flying winger was dropped for the crunch Six Nations clash at Twickenham. Rees-Zammit, 21, was the breakout star of last season's Championship as his four tries helped Wales to a surprise title...
WORLD
BBC

Scotland v France: Darcy Graham lighting up Six Nations after family torment

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app. If Bill McLaren was alive today you'd wonder what he'd make of Darcy Graham,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Wales drop Louis Rees-Zammit and recall Taulupe Faletau for England clash

Wayne Pivac has left out wing Louis Rees-Zammit and recalled No 8 Taulupe Faletau for Wales’s Six Nations fixture against England on Saturday. Rees-Zammit is replaced by a fit-again Josh Adams, with Alex Cuthbert retained on the other wing and set to win his 50th cap. Faletau makes his first Wales appearance for 11 months, having proved his fitness following a long-term ankle injury by playing in Bath’s last two Premiership matches against Wasps and Leicester.
WORLD
ESPN

Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal cruise into 2nd round of Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Daniil Medvedev continued his pursuit of the No. 1 ranking with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Benoit Paire on Tuesday to move into the second round at the Mexican Open. The 26-year-old Russian can overtake Novak Djokovic for top spot in the men's tennis rankings if he...
TENNIS
The Independent

Johnny Sexton using absence from France clash as fuel to reach World Cup

Veteran captain Johnny Sexton will use the disappointment of missing Ireland’s gripping Six Nations defeat to France as motivation to reach next year’s World Cup.The influential fly-half, who admits every Test match could be his last, is pushing for a recall for Sunday’s clash with Italy after being a frustrated spectator for the round-two loss in Paris due to a minor hamstring issue.Ireland are scheduled to return to Stade de France for up to five matches at the 2023 World Cup, including pool stage meetings with South Africa and Scotland.Sexton was engulfed in a raucous atmosphere in the French capital...
RUGBY
BBC

West Indies v England 2022: Hosts name squad for first Test

West Indies have dropped batter Shai Hope and all-rounder Roston Chase but recalled opener John Campbell for the first Test against England next month. Uncapped fast bowler Anderson Phillip, 25, has been named in the 13-man squad, with Shannon Gabriel, 33, ruled out because of a hamstring injury. The opening...
SPORTS
BBC

Dean Richards: Newcastle Falcons boss charged after referee comments

Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards has been charged with misconduct after criticising the referee after Sunday's loss to Exeter. Back-row Callum Chick was sent off for a shot on Exeter full-back Josh Hodge, which saw shoulder connect with head. The tackle was reviewed by referee Christophe Ridley on-field,...
RUGBY
BBC

Leicester Tigers: Still plenty of growth in young squad, says Steve Borthwick

Head coach Steve Borthwick insists there is "plenty of growth" left in his Leicester Tigers team despite their runaway lead in the Premiership table. They are 11 points clear at the top following Saturday's 24-20 victory at Bath and second-placed Saracens' defeat at London Irish. Tigers have won 14 of...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ben Youngs: Scrum-half set to make England history against Wales

Ben Youngs will become England’s most capped player when he surpasses Jason Leonard’s milestone of 114 appearances in Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham.Here, we look at the career of a Red Rose great.Ever-present View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Ryder Youngs (@benyoungs09)When Youngs made his debut in 2010 as a fresh-faced 21-year-old replacement against Scotland, Martin Johnson was in charge of England, Jonny Wilkinson was still operating at fly-half and Steve Borthwick acted as captain....
WORLD
Reuters

South Africa paceman Ngidi ruled out of second New Zealand test

Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Africa paceman Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the second and final test against New Zealand with a back strain, the team said on Thursday. The 25-year-old missed the first test, which saw South Africa thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in Christchurch over the weekend.
WORLD

