Jackson South Side edges out Jackson North Side to win District 12-3A championship

JACKSON — Jackson South Side defeated North Side 71-63 to win the District 12-3A championship Monday. Rico Sain scored 19 points for the Hawks.

The win gives South Side, which has appeared in the district championship game every season since 2013, its fourth straight district title win and its seventh in the last 10 seasons.

The win also marks the 10th straight win over North Side since Dec. 13, 2016.

Kobe Ward chipped in with 16 points for the Hawks.

Demahri Wallace led North Side with 19 points.

This third matchup between the teams was closely contested from start to finish, including a 37-37 tie at halftime. South Side missed some free throws and layups down the stretch, but North Side could never get closer than five in the final three minutes.

Sain, a Class 3A Mr. Basketball finalist, was named the District 12-3A MVP after the game.