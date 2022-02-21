Offer extended: Our mission is to bring you valuable news, and make it within easy reach

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Douglas Ray, The Gainesville Sun
Gainesville is being reshaped by development, as historic neighborhoods around the University of Florida and downtown give ground to gentrification and luxury student apartments, and construction of sprawling neighborhoods gobbles up greenspace and farmland to the west of the city, adding to transportation bottlenecks and less affordable options.

Ocala and Marion County, too, are seeing new housing developments pop up across the landscape. Horse farms are disappearing. Retirement communities are growing.

Newcomers are moving in retirement to Leesburg and Lake County, too. There is the associated growth of health care facilities and other enterprises that cater to this growth.

It is said that all politics is local. The same holds true with development. It may look similar from 30,000 feet above the ground, but local residents know the impacts touch them directly in different ways.

That's why it is critical to have local journalists who track projects, talk to neighbors, local officials and developers, and bring context to their reporting.

I work with newsrooms for the Gainesville Sun, the Ocala Star-Banner and the Daily Commercial in Leesburg, and their associated websites. While we coordinate some coverage, the bulk of daily reporting is unique to each newsroom and is led by local editors.

Development, of course, isn't the only thing we cover. Reporters track other big issues, such as how our communities are managing the COVID-19 pandemic, and how bills now before the state Legislature will affect our classrooms and taxes.

Over the past couple of years, we've refocused our energy on stories we know have value to the people who are invested in our communities. We can do that with greater precision as we learn more about broad readership habits.

An important goal is growing digital subscriptions. That goal puts valuable local journalism front and center.

What prompts people to subscribe to our website? News that matters to them.

While that, significantly, is watchdog coverage that holds powerful institutions to account, it also means deeper and broader reporting on high school sports — where we've made significant investments — and reporting on lifestyle concerns such as great new restaurants.

Sustaining this requires support from our readers. Here's some good news for those who haven't yet taken the plunge. You can subscribe to gainesville.com , ocala.com or dailycommercial.com for six months for $1.

Even better, today — 2/22/22 — you can get an even better deal: two years for $22.

Note: Due some technical difficulties on Tuesday that blocked some people from being able to complete orders, this offer has been extended through Wednesday, Feb. 23.

A subscription comes with lots of benefits. You can access all of our great content, updated throughout the day, every day. You get the latest news, sports and features. And you get access to the e-edition: an electronic replica of the printed newspaper. Starting next month, that will include access to e-editions from all Gannett newspapers, including USA TODAY.

The most important benefit, I believe, is knowing you are doing your part to support local journalism in your community.

For lots of readers, the print edition is what they grew up with and love. That's an important part of our work, not just today, but into the future. But we know our future is digital. That's where we are making our biggest investments.

A digital subscription is within reach of most every household. I hope you will join us if you have not yet done so.

Note: This has been updated to reflect correct price of today's sale.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Offer extended: Our mission is to bring you valuable news, and make it within easy reach

Comments / 0

