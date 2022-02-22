ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Father allegedly told 4-year-old to shoot at police at Utah McDonald’s

By Kiah Armstrong, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rlYn_0eLCHkvj00

MIDVALE, Utah ( KTVX ) – A man is in custody after he allegedly told his 4-year-old child to shoot at police while at a Utah McDonald’s Monday afternoon.

Unified Police say Sadaat Johnson, 27, had both of his children – a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old – in the backseat of his car when he went to a McDonald’s in Midvale, located about 12 miles south of Salt Lake City.

According to police, the father became upset when the order he had placed in the drive-thru line was wrong. In response to the incorrect order, Johnson is said to have brandished a gun.

Employees then asked Johnson to pull forward, at which point they called police.

When officers arrived, they say Johnson was non-compliant to several commands asking him to get out of his car.

Starbucks employee writes secret note on cup to help young Texas woman

Police then pulled Johnson out of the vehicle. As they were taking him into custody, an officer turned back toward the car and saw a gun pointing out of the back window.

The officer swiped the gun to the side as it was fired and realized the person who pulled the trigger was the 4-year-old child.

Witnesses at the scene say they overheard Johnson tell the child to shoot.

The bullet went through the banner of the McDonald’s and the officer suffered minor injuries.

The Unified Police Department released the following statement on the incident:

“This is a sad day for law enforcement and our community. To have an adult think it is okay to encourage a four-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at police illustrates how out of hand the campaign against police has gotten. This needs to stop and we need to come together as a community to find solutions to the challenges we face in our neighborhoods. Officers are here to protect and serve and we are beyond belief that something like [that] could happen.”

Johnson was arrested on charges of felony child abuse and threatening the use of a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Disabled woman found in abandoned car at impound lot

KENT, Wash (WTVO) — A disabled woman spent nearly two weeks inside a car in an impound lot after being abandoned by her mother, according to police. According to the Kent Police Department, on February 5th, 2022, a 45-year-old woman parked her car at a gas station and left it there with her disabled daughter […]
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Midvale, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Midvale, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Abuse#Utah Mcdonald
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver flees after Beloit crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police are searching for a hit and run driver. The crash happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive near the Ken Hendricks Memorial Bridge. Investigators said that the suspect who caused the crash was behind the wheel of a gold or green Hummer. It was […]
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged for beating student, threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dustin Wells, 33, faces battery and disorderly conduct charges after allegedly beating a 12-year-old child at Lincoln Middle School in October, and reportedly threatened to “shoot up” the school. According to court records, Wells was charged with Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Battery to a Child for causing bodily harm or permanent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man with shotgun robs Janesville convenience store

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Kevin Rolseth, 28, of Genoa City, was arrested Tuesday after Janesville Police said he robbed a convenience store with a shotgun. According to police, they were called to a BP Gas Station, at 1840 Beloit Avenue, just before 1 p.m. for a reported armed robbery. Witnesses told officers that a suspect […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Would-be Rockford burglars thwarted by ATM machine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for two suspects who broke into Spinning Slots, at 1625 Sandy Hollow Road, early Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to an alarm at the establishment and found a broken window where the two suspects gained entry. Police said the suspects attempted to pry the ATM […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man stabbed in the foot at gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man told police he was stabbed in the foot as he got out of his car at a Rockford gas station early Sunday morning. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the Shell Gas Station, at 913 Kilburn Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. where the victim had been stabbed. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man pleads guilty to beating man to death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Clarence Benjamin, 27, has pleaded guilty to killing Albert Perez, 28, by beating him to death in December 2019. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the 5100 block on Simpson Road for a fight in progress around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019. Police say they […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Protecting domestic violence victims with virtual court

(WTVO) — The pandemic could have made the path toward justice safer for victims of domestic violence. Survivors could permanently continue going to court via their computer screen. Courts started hearing witnesses in virtual video conferences when they could not bring people into crowded court rooms due to COVID-19. That gave victim advocates an idea; […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy