ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Argument between homeowner, protesters sparked Portland shooting, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jennifer Dowling, Tim Steele
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Q6Y8_0eLCHdke00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A shooting that left one woman dead and five others wounded Saturday night in a Portland, Oregon, park was described as a “very complicated, very intricate” investigation by police Sunday.

Lt. Nathan Sheppard confirmed the Normandale Park shooting began as a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters. Protesters had gathered at the park demanding justice for Amir Locke, Daunte Wright and Patrick Kimmons – all Black men shot and killed by police.

Sheppard did not say who was shot – the protesters, the homeowner, or both – and he also said it would be “irresponsible” at this stage of the investigation to publicly release any information about arrests.

Asked if there was any ongoing danger to the public, Sheppard demurred.

1 killed, 5 hurt in shooting during Portland protest of Amir Locke’s death

“There are a lot of guns in our city, you know, and there are a lot of responsible gun owners. And there are also people who aren’t as responsible,” he said. “So can I definitively say there is no danger? No. We are people of free will.”

In addition to the woman killed in the shooting, two men and three other women were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police said most people fled the area without talking to police, complicating their investigation. They asked anyone with information to contact the department.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWcTj_0eLCHdke00
    Protesters interrupted a Portland police press conference Sunday morning. (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23le8U_0eLCHdke00
    Protesters interrupted a Portland police press conference Sunday morning. (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GjA4_0eLCHdke00

Another press conference on the Portland shooting was interrupted by protesters Sunday morning. At that press conference, Sheppard spoke for two minutes before protesters derailed the event and took control of the platform.

Protesters followed Sheppard as he walked to a car and drove away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Police search for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of armed robbery. At approximately 4:38 a.m. on Feb. 7, the suspect entered a business near the 2000 block of E Charleston Boulevard, pointed a handgun at the victim, and demanded money, police said. The suspect has been described by police as a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Protest#Guns#Koin#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Pursuit of party bus stolen out of San Diego ends in Antelope Valley

The driver of a stolen party bus was taken into custody in the Antelope Valley following a pursuit through several Southern California cities Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 a.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, the California Highway Patrol said. Top Dog Limo Bus owner Susie Leitzke told […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
8 News Now

8 News Now

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy