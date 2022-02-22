ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants 4 Grands gets boost in effort to help raise kids

By Greg Haas
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local nonprofit that helps grandparents raise grandchildren received some national exposure recently.

Joyce Eatman was featured on Kelly Clarkson’s show last week.

“8 News Now featured us in November,” said Eatman, of the nonprofit Grants 4 Grands . “One of the producers from the Kelly Clarkson show saw the 8 News Now feature , and they called and invited me on the show.”

She got an opportunity to share all about her efforts with her nonprofit Grants 4 Grands here in Southern Nevada.

Nationwide, there are more than 3 million grandparents raising grandkids for a number of reasons. Some of the parents have passed away, some are behind bars or simply not fit to care for the children.

Since the appearance, Eatman has received a number of calls from grandparents needing assistance across the country, and she’s done her best to connect them with agencies in their state since her fundraising efforts are only for people here in Las Vegas.

“I was so happy and pleased with Channel 8 and local support. People that need our help find us, and people who can help, find us. It’s always a wonderful situation. Getting that call was really exciting,” Eatman said.

If you are a grandparent in need of help, or if you are interested in donating to the charity, go to Grants4grands.net or call (702) 203-4348 and leave a message.

