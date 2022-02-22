ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Lockport man arrested in hit-and-run drove two miles with victim still on his car

By Angelica Morrison
 2 days ago

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A driver is facing charges after the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said he hit an Amazon worker and then drove two miles with the man’s body on top of his car.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said an Amazon contractor, Rafael Medina-Gonzalez, was helping an employee free their vehicle, which was stuck near a driveway on Dysinger Road in Lockport on Saturday. While he was doing that, he was hit. The impact caused his body to land on top of the vehicle and Filicetti said the driver continued to drive with Medina-Gonzalez, 28, on his car.

Man arrested in deadly Lockport hit-and-run

“He actually was up on the vehicle, on the windshield and roof area of the vehicle and remained there for roughly two miles,” said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti. “Until the driver got in the area of Lincoln and Akron Roads and the pedestrian came off the vehicle.”

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Accident Investigation Team worked to quickly identify the vehicle and the driver. Nathan Marziale, 38, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He has since been released on bail. Filicetti said more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The incident came as a shock to Medina-Gonzalez’s coworkers.

“He is such an influential character,” said Bridger Cherry, a co-worker. “He’s got an energy about him that impacts you. There’s not many people that you meet like that in this world today.”

“He was awesome, always worried about his employees no matter what. No matter what Amazon, or anything that they did, he would always make sure all his employees’ safety came first,” Haley Colosi, another coworker, said.

