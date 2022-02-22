Zachery leads Boston College in 71-55 win over Florida State

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Jaeden Zackery was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and scored 18 points with eight rebounds and six assists to spark Boston College to a 71-55 win over an injury-depleted Florida State on Monday night.

Boston College snapped a tough, five-game loss string that included home-and-home losses to Syracuse along with a loss at Virginia, to No. 7 Duke and an overtime loss at Notre Dame.

Struggling all season with injuries, Florida State was missing four starters after RayQuan Evans returned. Evans sat out Florida State’s loss at Duke, but coach Mike Krzyzewski helped arrange an MRI on his injured knee that showed no structural damage.

Boston College forced 19 turnovers, including a season-high 14 steals, which led to 23 points. Makai Ashton-Langford finished with nine of the Eagles’ 17 assists on 28 made baskets.

James Karnik scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Boston College (10-16, 5-11 (Atlantic Coast). Brevin Galloway added 14 points with three steals.

Matthew Cleveland scored 18 points with eight rebounds to lead Florida State (14-13, 7-10). Cam’Ron Fletcher added 16 points off the bench.

Boston College plays Wednesday night at North Carolina State.

Florida State plays at Virginia Saturday. ___

