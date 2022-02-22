ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVDOT commends Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority on rescuing stranded softball team

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nG4w_0eLCGCiq00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation commends the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority for coming to the aid of the Notre Dame softball team after their charter bus broke down on Interstate 77.

“It exemplifies the best of the spirit of service in the transit community and how West Virginians look after their neighbors,” said Bill Robinson, director of the Department of Transportation’s Division of Public Transit.

Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, Kanawha County emergency officials notified KRT that a charter bus had broken down on I-77 near the Tuppers Creek exit. KRT director Sean Hill said two buses were immediately dispatched to pick up the 43 team members stranded on the interstate.

“We got the call at 6:48 p.m. and the first bus was on the scene at 7:20,” Hill said. The whole team was taken to the Embassy Suites hotel in Charleston, where they were put up for the night.

It is not uncommon for West Virginia’s urban and rural bus services to evacuate citizens during times of emergency.

Public Transit is a division within the WVDOT. The agency helps secure funding and provides assistance and guidance to 10 rural transit agencies within the state. When called upon, Public Transit can also provide assistance to urban transit authorities like KRT, which is a direct recipient of federal funds.

“I’m always amazed by the talent and dedication of the people in the transportation community,” Robinson said.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Trout to be released

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Friday, March 4th, the Kanawha County Commission and Indian Lake Fish Hatchery will release 1,250 pounds of rainbow trout into the Elk River and Sanderson, according to an announcement from the county commission. In addition, Cabela’s has partnered with the Town of Clendenin to offer...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Sports
Kanawha County, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Lootpress

Gov. Justice approves award of Cheat River Bridge project on Corridor H

PARSONS, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that construction on yet another section of Corridor H will soon be underway. The Governor was joined by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Congressman David McKinley, leaders with the West Virginia Department of Transportation, and other officials today for a ceremony to announce that he has approved the bid award for the Corridor H Cheat River Bridge Project.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia volunteer fire chief is accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the department, according to court documents. Thomas Tucker, 43, was charged on Tuesday with embezzling the funds from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, news outlets reported, citing a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces completion of $9.5 million in upgrades at Blackwater Falls, Canaan Valley Resort state parks

DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and officials with West Virginia State Parks today for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Blackwater Falls State Park Lodge to celebrate its grand reopening after the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation project, and to celebrate the completion of several additional major improvement projects at Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley Resort state parks.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Robinson
Lootpress

Lawmakers advance pay raise for state foster care employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawmakers in West Virginia are looking to give pay raises to workers in the state’s foster care system. The House of Delegates passed a bill Wednesday that would give raises of at least 15% to all caseworkers and other staff who work directly with families and children. The increase would be in addition to the 5% raise for state employees being pushed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.
ADVOCACY
Lootpress

Gaunch: Reinstated energy board to explore, promote ideas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s newly reinstated Public Energy Authority Board will work to explore and promote ideas, according to its chairman. West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch leads the potentially powerful board according to state statute and told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he envisions the panel as one that will be a springboard for ideas.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvdot#Notre Dame#West Virginians#Krt#Embassy Suites
Lootpress

Graves leads return of improved film tax credit

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates voted in an overwhelming and bipartisan manner Feb. 22 to bring back the state’s film tax credit after much study and improvement, led by Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha. House Bill 2096 would restore the film investment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Marshall’s Career Education plans spring Career Expos

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will host two separate career expos in late March on the Huntington campus, featuring over 70 companies and representing a variety of fields. The events are open to all Marshall students, faculty, staff and alumni. Recruiters will be sharing...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Glenville State College becomes Glenville State University

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice also took time to announce that, prior to his briefing Wednesday, he held a ceremony to sign House Bill 4264, officially changing the designation of Glenville State College to Glenville State University. The bill passed unanimously in both the West Virginia House of...
GLENVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

#WVSolutions Seekers student leadership conference to be held April 8

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, the West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development have partnered to create opportunity for youth leaders in the Mountain State, by hosting the second annual virtual #WVSolutions Seekers Student Leadership Conference. This event welcomes high school juniors and seniors as well as college and training program students to participate and will be held virtually April 8. Tickets for high school students are free through a partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education. Tickets for college and training program students are priced at $12 per attendee and can be purchased at www.wvsolutions.net.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

DUI checkpoint planned Thursday in Beaver

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, February 24, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm...
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County gains new blessing box, count rises to 15

BEAVER, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County now has one more blessing box. Stephanie French, the volunteeer Blessing Box Coordinator for the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, says this brings the county’s total to 15. The new blessing box- sponsored by Shade Tree Car Club and Archie’s Cruisers- is located...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Shade Tree Car Club releases 2022 schedule

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOPRESS) – On Monday, Shade Tree Car Club released its schedule for the 2022 car show season. Each year, the car club hosts events to raise money for local charities and organizations. This year’s season is as follows:. May 14: Madness in the Mountains in Bluefield.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy