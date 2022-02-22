FPL to possibly build substation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida Power and Light is negotiating plans to build a new facility in Springfield.

City leaders discussed the possibility of a new FPL substation during a commission workshop Monday evening.

The facility would go at the corner of Highway 98 and Cherry Street.

According to design plans, the substation would transform, regulate and distribute electricity.

The site would include a small building with bathrooms that could also serve as a staging area during natural disasters.

However, Mayor Ralph Hammond said the project will provide more benefits than just electrical service.

“It’ll get that corner cleaned up… We’ve been working to get some streetscape done to beautify our corridor coming in,” he said. “I’ve talked to them already about possibly getting a 75-foot triangle on the corner so we can put a welcome sign for the city of Springfield.”

Springfield commissioners will have to approve FPL’s development order request.

It’s on the agenda of the next commission meeting on March 7.

