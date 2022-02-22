Officials confirm measles case in Snohomish County infant

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Officials confirmed a case of measles in a Snohomish County infant, Snohomish Health District announced Monday.

Health officials confirmed the diagnosis Feb. 21 and said the infant is believed to have been infected during travel in South Asia.

The health district’s Communicable Disease & Surveillance team is monitoring the health status of the rest of the family who was exposed.

Before the diagnosis was confirmed, members of the public may have been exposed at the following locations:

Sea-Tac Airport during these times: February 19: 11:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Seattle Children’s Hospital, Emergency Room Lobby, 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, during these times: February 20: 12:34 a.m. – 2:49 a.m.

As most people in the area are vaccinated against measles, the risk to the general public is low.

Officials still advise that anyone in these locations should find out if they are vaccinated for measles and call a health provider if they develop a fever or illness with a rash between now and March 12.

