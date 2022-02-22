ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (2/21)

kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the FOX 12...

www.kptv.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: After dense fog and some misty this morning, we have the chance to see a bit more thunderstorms activity in the afternoon as the front moves back to the north. That will allow for warmer temperatures back in the 60s and 70s. WEEKEND: Rainfall continues through the weekend, but it is light. Rain totals […]
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Morning fog and record warmth is expected the rest of the work week. Morning start near 60 degrees and afternoon top-off in the middle 80s. A dry cold front arrives this weekend knock temperatures down about 10 degrees. Colder and drier early next week with highs falling below average in the upper 50s and lows into the 30s with frost possible by Tuesday morning. It should be rain free.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Rain moves in today with active weather continuing for the end of the workweek

After a quiet start to the workweek, active weather has returned. Clouds are building in this morning ahead of rain. The rain starts as isolated showers late morning and becomes more widespread this afternoon. During the late afternoon and early evening is when the heaviest of rain will fall. General accumulation looks to be about 0.25-0.5″. This active weather is associated with an area of low pressure and its fronts. A warm front moved through earlier this morning and a southerly wind is helping usher in warmer air which will allow temperatures to rise above average into the 50s again. Overnight, lows only drop into the 40s as we continue to see warm air moving in. Rain showers also linger overnight and into early Wednesday morning. A cold front moves through early Wednesday, so our high temperatures will be early in the day. Cold air moves in behind the cold front and temperatures only rise into the 30s on Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
ENVIRONMENT

