Eckerd’s annual Environmental Film Festival returns with short, poignant slate of movies

By Conall Rubin-Thomas, Social Media Manager
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, Eckerd’s Environmental Film Festival, titled “Visions/Voices,” showcases pertinent cinematic works entrenched in ecology and the natural world. Even during the pandemic, the festival persevered, as it plans to forgo indoor screenings in Miller Auditorium this year in exchange for the open air of GO Pavilion. Eckerd’s film studies program,...

