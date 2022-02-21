Monday's HS sports highlights: Carrollton boys, girls claim EBC bowling titles
The Carrollton boys and girls bowling teams each defeated Minerva to claim the outright Eastern Buckeye Conference Championships Monday.
The Carrollton boys won 2,668-2,588 to improve to 14-4 overall, 7-1 in the EBC and 9-1 in the Stark County Conference.
Kobe Green led the Warriors with a 427 series (191-236), while Brant George rolled a 396 (205-191) and Ian Pallaye posted a 391 (159-232).
Ahdyn Lautzenheiser paced Minerva with a 418 (230-188).
The Carrollton girls won 2,544-1,909 to improved to 16-2 overall, 8-0 in the EBC and 10-0 in the Stark County Conference.
Aubrey Taylor paced Carrollton with a 408 (182-226) and Tara Oberlin bowled a 396 (196-200).
Jadynn Thompson led Minerva with a 341 (189-152).
Girls basketball
New Lexington 61, Coshocton 19
New Lexington defeated Coshocton in a Muskingum Valley League make-up contest at The Wigwam
