Sheriff’s Office finds student who allegedly threatened that Shelbyville ISD would be ‘shot up’

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office located a person who allegedly made a threat that the Shelbyville Independent School District would be “shot up” on Monday, said law enforcement.

Sheriff Kevin W. Windham also said their office received reports of this threat on Monday around 11:30 a.m.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Shelbyville ISD Police Department investigated the reports. Law enforcement found the person they believed made the threat at approximately 5:30 p.m. The person is a student at Shelbyville ISD, said authorities.

Because of the student’s age the case will be handed to the Juvenile Probation Office.

“Sheriff Kevin W. Windham expresses his appreciation to the public who brought this concerning threat to the attention of law enforcement officials as we do take threats of any sort as very serious and will work tirelessly to identify the suspect(s) involved to keep our community safe,” said the sheriff’s office.

