ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Eagle Scout finishes service project, bringing awareness to only Lake County astronaut

By Cindy Peterson
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBnWC_0eLCF9C700

TAVARES — Last year, Mount Dora High School student James Feuerstein kicked off his Eagle Scout Service Project.

His goal? To bring attention to the only astronaut from Lake County, David Walker.

Recently, Feuerstein completed his project. Not only did he raise awareness of Walker, but he also raised enough money to establish a memorial outside of the Eustis Historical Museum.

“It turned out better than I had hoped for,” said Feuerstein, 18. “We raised $6,000 and I led a team of scouts to help install the monument with Faden Builders in Mount Dora.”

Read more about James' project:Eagle Scout hopeful working to honor Lake County's only astronaut

Ocala scout's Eagle project:Help improve the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park

David Walker Drive intersects with US Highway 441 near the Eustis/Tavares line. Feuerstein realized that a lot of people drive that road, but have no idea who Walker was. He was determined to change that.

“David Walker is an astronaut from Lake County, the only one so far,” Feuerstein said. “He’s also an Eagle Scout and I’ve always been interested in the space industry and just wanted to honor a Lake County hero. I’m finding that a lot of people don’t know who he is.”

During his research, Feuerstein found out that Walker was a graduate of Eustis High School, was on the football team and was president of the National Honor Society. He was voted most likely to succeed his senior year.

After graduating high school in 1959, Walker attended the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, where he flew F-4 Phantoms and became a test pilot for F-14 Tomcats. He logged more than 7,500 flight hours, mostly in jet aircraft. He retired as captain.

In 1978, Walker was selected by NASA as one of 35 astronauts qualified as a shuttle pilot.

“He flew on four space shuttle missions, three of them as commander and one as pilot,” Feuerstein said.

These include flight STS-51A in 1984, space shuttle Atlantis in 1989, space shuttle Discovery in 1992 and space shuttle Endeavor in 1995.

Feuerstein also found that Walker took a bottle of King’s Taste BBQ sauce up with him on one of his missions.

Walker logged more than 700 hours in space and died in 2001 of liver cancer.

“People should know what this local hero did,” Feuerstein said. “This memorial will hopefully bring attention to that.”

See the memorial

The David Walker memorial can be seen outside of the Eustis Historical Museum, located at 536 North Bay Street.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tavares, FL
Government
City
Eustis, FL
City
Tavares, FL
Local
Florida Society
Eustis, FL
Government
City
Mount Dora, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Lake County, FL
Government
Lake County, FL
Society
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Rep. Waltz urges Biden to sanction Putin, support Ukrainian resistance to create 'quagmire' for Russia

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., urged President Biden to show his "strength," arguing that is what the "world needs to see" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Waltz joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis, calling on Biden to enact sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle and stand firm on supporting the Ukrainian resistance in order to create a "quagmire" for Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Scouts#Dora High School#Faden Builders#Eustis High School#Tomcats
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

966
Followers
305
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy