ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Stars of the Day: Somerset Berkley boys hoop falls in Crosby Couto tournament opener

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQyqC_0eLCF8JO00

SOMERSET — Monday's Presidents Day game between Somerset Berkley and Hanover came down to the final shot.

Ethan Dias' heave from half-court at the buzzer just fell short as the visiting Indians escaped with a narrow 49-47 win over the Raiders in the opening round of the Crosby Couto Memorial tournament.

SB (10-9; 8-5 in South Coast Conference) will face Falmouth in Tuesday's consolation game at 5 p.m.

Dias led the Raiders offense with a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds. Colton Baptiste finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Attleboro 67, Durfee 44

The Hilltoppers lost to non-league opponent Attleboro.

Jaden Lewis led Durfee (12-6; 6-2 in Southeast Conference) with a team-high 11 points.

Colin Hargraves and Jeyden Espinal each finished with eight points.

The Hilltoppers host Bishop Connolly on Senior Night Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Attleboro 61,Durfee 30

The Lady Hilltoppers lost to a very good Attleboro team at home.

Julia Hargraves led Durfee with a team-high 11 points. Landry Caron finished with nine points.

Durfee (10-9) travels to Bishop Connolly on Wednesday.

Ursuline 52, Bishop Stang 49

The Lady Spartans dropped their season finale against Ursuline in the consolation game of the Notre Dame Classic tournament game.

Bridget Markey led Stang with a team-high 17 points. Kate Carreau finished with 15 points

Stang (10-10) awaits the tournament seeding this week.

HOCKEY

Bishop Stang 4, Matignon 1

The Spartans defeated league opponent Matignon.

Justin Gouveia netted a pair of goals for Stang (16-2-1) in the victory.

Seamus Marshall and Aidan Cousineau each scored a goal. Quinn Pine and Eli Ikkela each added assists. Matt Dore made 16 saves in net.

The Spartans travel to Middleboro on Wednesday.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Malden 5, Bishop Stang 1

The Lady Spartans lost to Malden on the road.

Kacey Curran scored the lone goal for Stang (11-6-2). Milkayla Brightman chipped in with an assist.

The Spartans host Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday.

High School results from Monday, Feb. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wareham 66, Bishop Stang 63

Attleboro 67, Durfee 44

Hanover 49, Somerset Berkley 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ursuline Bishop 54, Bishop Stang 49

Attleboro 61, Durfee 30

HOCKEY

Bishop Stang 4, Matignon 1

Dartmouth 10, Diman 3

GIRLS HOCKEY

Malden 5, Bishop Stang 1

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
Somerset, MA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Middleborough, MA
City
Berkley, MA
City
Somerset, MA
City
Hanover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Malden, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
Fox News

Rep. Waltz urges Biden to sanction Putin, support Ukrainian resistance to create 'quagmire' for Russia

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., urged President Biden to show his "strength," arguing that is what the "world needs to see" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Waltz joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis, calling on Biden to enact sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle and stand firm on supporting the Ukrainian resistance in order to create a "quagmire" for Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Hoop#Presidents Day#Somerset Berkley#Indians#Raiders#Attleboro 67#Hilltoppers#Hockey Bishop#Matignon#Spartans
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Herald News

The Herald News

1K+
Followers
540
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy