Stars of the Day: Somerset Berkley boys hoop falls in Crosby Couto tournament opener

SOMERSET — Monday's Presidents Day game between Somerset Berkley and Hanover came down to the final shot.

Ethan Dias' heave from half-court at the buzzer just fell short as the visiting Indians escaped with a narrow 49-47 win over the Raiders in the opening round of the Crosby Couto Memorial tournament.

SB (10-9; 8-5 in South Coast Conference) will face Falmouth in Tuesday's consolation game at 5 p.m.

Dias led the Raiders offense with a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds. Colton Baptiste finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Attleboro 67, Durfee 44

The Hilltoppers lost to non-league opponent Attleboro.

Jaden Lewis led Durfee (12-6; 6-2 in Southeast Conference) with a team-high 11 points.

Colin Hargraves and Jeyden Espinal each finished with eight points.

The Hilltoppers host Bishop Connolly on Senior Night Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Attleboro 61,Durfee 30

The Lady Hilltoppers lost to a very good Attleboro team at home.

Julia Hargraves led Durfee with a team-high 11 points. Landry Caron finished with nine points.

Durfee (10-9) travels to Bishop Connolly on Wednesday.

Ursuline 52, Bishop Stang 49

The Lady Spartans dropped their season finale against Ursuline in the consolation game of the Notre Dame Classic tournament game.

Bridget Markey led Stang with a team-high 17 points. Kate Carreau finished with 15 points

Stang (10-10) awaits the tournament seeding this week.

HOCKEY

Bishop Stang 4, Matignon 1

The Spartans defeated league opponent Matignon.

Justin Gouveia netted a pair of goals for Stang (16-2-1) in the victory.

Seamus Marshall and Aidan Cousineau each scored a goal. Quinn Pine and Eli Ikkela each added assists. Matt Dore made 16 saves in net.

The Spartans travel to Middleboro on Wednesday.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Malden 5, Bishop Stang 1

The Lady Spartans lost to Malden on the road.

Kacey Curran scored the lone goal for Stang (11-6-2). Milkayla Brightman chipped in with an assist.

The Spartans host Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday.

