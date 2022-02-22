ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN meet opens with call for ending Russia-Ukraine hostilities

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. political chief has opened an emergency meeting of the Security Council, calling Russia’s recognition of separatist areas in Ukraine’s east a violation of the country’s territorial...

