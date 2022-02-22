ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Shots fired into multiple apartments, vehicles in Winston-Salem

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7C5H_0eLCE11g00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after multiple apartments, vehicles were shot into on Monday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Officers responded to multiple callers reporting 12-20 gunshots in the 1500 block of Woods Road.

Arriving officers learned that four different occupied apartments were hit by gunfire.

Additionally, four vehicles were hit that were parked and unoccupied in the parking lot.

Police do not currently know who fired the shots in the parking lot.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Burlington man accused of stealing, selling over 200 grave markers

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man was charged on Tuesday in connection to the theft of over 200 grave markers, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, the ACSO was told about missing grave markers from Alamance Memorial Park. It was reported that around 209 new […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

‘Report your competition’ High Point police tweets

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local police department is making an interesting plea to the community. A funny, eye-catching tweet from the High Point Police Department demands “attention drug dealers,” and goes on to ask if they’re “losing money to your drug dealing competition?” “We offer a free service to help you eliminate your […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Cars
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Deputies thank goat for assistance in chase

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP/WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office can identify its goat, but Tom Brady need not think he’s being challenged. The Martinsville Bulletin reports Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Barker said it was a goat who helped two deputies flush out a suspect they were chasing on Feb. 13. Barker said a deputy […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Burlington man dies in motorcycle crash on Maple Avenue

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Tuesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle crash in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue. Arriving officers found Eddie Howard Ratliff, 73, of Burlington, with apparent injuries. Ratliff was pronounced […]
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Crime Stoppers#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Lexington man turns himself in after deputies say he seriously injured 2-month-old daughter

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of seriously injuring his infant daughter, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, Christopher Jordan Gray, 28, was arrested after inflicting serious bodily injury on his 2-month-old daughter. Deputies say the girl was admitted to the hospital with acute and non-acute bleeding on […]
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Kernersville officer reflects one year after being shot

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One year after he was shot in the face by a suspect, retired Kernersville police officer Sean Houle is trying to make a difference in the lives of others.  His story is now inspiring others across the country. He’s been spending more time with his family and his K-9 Jax, who […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office looks to fill ‘concerning’ number of detention officer vacancies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is recruiting to fill 62 positions in the Greensboro and High Point detention centers.  “The staffing levels right now are very, very concerning,” said Lt. Nathan Triche, who works in the personnel and training division.  He explained both jails are meeting minimum safety requirements but […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Videos show moment wooden arches collapse over Hickory bridge

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Hickory released videos Tuesday showing the moment wooden arches over a City Walk pedestrian bridge collapsed last week. The large wood arches were the centerpiece of the Hickory City Walk project that connects Lenoir-Rhyne University with downtown. The pedestrian bridge crosses over NC 127. City officials […]
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy