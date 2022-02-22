Shots fired into multiple apartments, vehicles in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after multiple apartments, vehicles were shot into on Monday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to multiple callers reporting 12-20 gunshots in the 1500 block of Woods Road.

Arriving officers learned that four different occupied apartments were hit by gunfire.

Additionally, four vehicles were hit that were parked and unoccupied in the parking lot.

Police do not currently know who fired the shots in the parking lot.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

