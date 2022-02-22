Street Fighter 6, Capcom Fighting Collection announced

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced back in September 2021 for the PS5, and right now, only the PS5. At the time, it was given a 2023 release window. Since then, we've heard nothing about the sequel nor have we seen anything beyond the reveal trailer that accompanied the September 2021 announcement. That said, with rumors circulating that a major PlayStation State of Play is happening next month in March, there's been scuttlebutt whether or not the Spidey sequel will rear its head. To this end, prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, relays word that it's unlikely the game will reappear anytime soon.
