Street Fighter 6, Capcom Fighting Collection announced

By Peter Lopez
 2 days ago

Video game developer and publisher Capcom teased the latest installment in the Street Fighter franchise, Street Fighter 6. The teaser trailer, found below, was revealed during the Capcom Pro Tour 2021...

