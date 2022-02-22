ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Mixed feelings from parents and students as CMS considers the future of masks

By Derek Dellinger
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n33P5_0eLCDOHL00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When you put it into perspective, since pandemic restrictions started in 2020, there have been few moments in Mecklenburg County where a student or teacher has not been masked in a classroom.

With the school mask mandate possibly ending as early as this week, there’s a question Queen City News put to parents and students–are you ready.

“I’m ready for it,” said CMS parent Kristen Aquino.

Aquino said she has been for safety measures all along, but her children are somewhat split on the notion of it happening.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

“I had one of them say, ‘I would love to see my teacher’s faces while they’re reachin’ to me,” said Aquino. “(My other child’s) big thing was there are times of the day when they are very crowded going into the school.”

Student Olive Hazelton told Queen City News on Sunday that she wants the mandate to remain.

“I get a little nervous because I don’t know if someone has it and they’re not quarantining,’ Hazelton said.

COVID-19 Resources

Here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in North and South Carolina

Need a COVID test? Here’s some ways you can get one in the Charlotte area

The topic of masks has been a major topic of CMS school board meetings for months, with some anti-mask groups showing up to meetings, holding up signs, and speaking at public appearance opportunities.

Despite those calls for them to end, district officials said they have been listening to the science and the guidance from local health officials.

That guidance and science are now changing, and so are the opinions.

“I do think it’s time, but I think we’re in for a new normal,” said Aquino.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte pediatric practice owner on changes to some early childhood development standards

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Earlier this month, the CDC lowered some early childhood development milestones, including for speech. One of the changes moves the 50-word vocabulary benchmark for toddlers from 24 months, to 30 months. Queen City News spoke with Danielle McDaniel, a Pediatric Occupational Therapist with Little Wonders Pediatric Therapy in Charlotte, to learn […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Study: Only 17.4% of NC teens get 8 hours of sleep

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sleep is needed. The U.S. Surgeon General thinks the same, too. A new study from ChamberofCommerce.org states that high schoolers in North Carolina are not getting the amount of sleep needed. As a matter of fact, only New Jersey teens have worse numbers when it comes to the sleep needed and […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
Fox 46 Charlotte

Family looking for NC woman who went missing on trip

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina family is asking for help in finding 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow. Farrow is a Pitt County native who attended D.H. Conley High School and Pitt Community College. Her family said she was living with an aunt in Greensboro before going missing. Greensboro Police Department said Farrow was last […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Mixed Feelings#Queen City News#Qc News#Covid#Cms School Board#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox 46 Charlotte

New lights, same Charlotte Knights

Some green changes are coming to Truist Field – and it’s not Homer! Brand new LED field lights are being installed at the Charlotte Knights’ home ballpark that are expected to save $24,000 a year in energy costs. The Knights partnered with Duke Energy to install the lights, which can change color to sync up […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman splits nearly $500K lottery jackpot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman split a nearly $500,000 lottery prize last week on a Cash 5 drawing, according to the North Carolina Lottery. Officials said Marjorie Grier bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Smoker’s Depot on South Tryon Street. She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy