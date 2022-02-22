ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Midstate family mourning the loss of young loved one after deadly crash

By Jeremiah Marshall
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILo7B_0eLCDCgd00

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The family of 12-year old Colby Crumlich says he was a smart kid who also loved to hang out with his friends. Yet, they can’t believe they had to bury him at such a young age.

“It’s just a shock, it’s just a really big shock,” grandmother Tina Crumlich said.

Family members say Colby loved to play video games, sports, and so much more. Colby’s father Roy says this whole situation has been sad and very frustrating.

“Stunned, at a loss for words, never something that I thought that would have happened but unfortunately it did,” Crumlich said.

The crash happened on Feb. 5 on Keckler Road in Swatara Township . The driver behind the wheel was Colby’s uncle, Jordon Murlin who also had Colby’s twin brother, and a younger sibling in the car too.

Murlin has been charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, and more.

“It’s not only me that is hurting, I’m hurting for my children,” Carrie Crumlich said.

Colby’s mother says the children were super close to Murlin.

“We basically lost him in this too, so my kids they lost their uncle along with their brother,” Carrie Murlin Crumlich said

The parents say this has not been easy for twin brother Ethan.

“When Colby died, not only did Ethan lose his best friend, he also lost a part of himself,” Roy Crumlich said.

“Because they did everything together I barely have any pictures of them alone because they were just always together they did everything together,” Carrie Crumlich said.

The family says they do their best to take things one day at a time.

“But I truly do miss him it will still be a shock it is still fresh for all of us, but you just take it one day at a time pray for them and that would be it,” grandmother Tina Crumlich said.

“We just got to keep our faith and just keep pushing forward and make sure nothing like this ever happens again and to make sure that these children are safe and that they are well taken care of,” Roy Crumlich said.

The family also says they are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

Comments / 17

Meletia Shriner
2d ago

Continued prayers for the family as they go through the grieving of their son, brother, grandson. I can't begin to imagine the hurt of this.❤🙏 God can give peace and comfort through this. So many lives are affected by this horrible situation. 💔

Reply
6
Meletia Shriner
2d ago

You may have some strong opinions about his grandmother, but seriously now is not the time for your negative comment. These families lost a son, a brother, a grandson and are grieving. Their whole lives are torn apart ,so show some empathy at a time like this. Their lives will never be ths same and that in itself is devastating. 💔

Reply
6
 

