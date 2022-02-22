ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WINC Podcast (2/21): RAW Review, Bobby Lashley Injured, WrestleMania Card

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. – WrestleMania card announced and rumored matches. Exciting news across from our...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
PWMania

Update On Bobby Lashley Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley was undergoing testing on his shoulder on Monday. Lashley was currently in Birmingham, Alabama visiting with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley got his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we will keep...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
PWMania

Backstage News On Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop On RAW

Last night’s WWE RAW saw Bianca Belair defeat Doudrop in singles action, with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on commentary. The Belair vs. Doudrop match reportedly received rave reviews backstage, according to PWInsider. The match also received similar praise on social media. WWE praised Belair on Instagram as...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Predicts WWE Star Will Be World Champion One Day

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram this evening with praise for each other. The exchange began when Rock posted a clip from Ryan Satin’s recent “Out of Character” interview with Ford. Ford talked about how The Rock was one of his early inspirations, and how he still feels about him these days.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winc#Wrestlemania#Combat#Winc Podcast#Wwe Raw Review#The Lawn Mower#The Wrestling Inc
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz References Released WWE Star While Praising Logan Paul

On this week’s RAW, The Miz introduced Logan Paul as his tag team partner in a match against Rey & Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event. Speaking on RAW Talk, The Miz detailed why he chose Paul as his new tag partner. “Logan Paul is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Continued Plans For WWE Raw And NXT Integration

Recent appearances on WWE RAW by talents from the company’s NXT brand are only the beginning. The crossover storylines are expected to continue, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. The latest NXT performer to appear on RAW is Tommaso Ciampa. He teamed up with Finn Balor for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shelton Benjamin On Brock Lesnar Showing WWE Fans His Real Self

After winning the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber this past weekend, Brock Lesnar is now on a collision course to face Roman Reigns in a title vs. title, winner takes all match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of the big match at WrestleMania,...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
FanSided

Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after Feb. 21 Raw

Here are the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 38 after the Feb. 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. WrestleMania 38 is getting that much closer, and the Feb. 21 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw further set up plans for the company’s biggest show of the year. At Elimination...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Damian Priest Sets New Milestone After WWE RAW

Following his win over Shelton Benjamin on this week’s RAW, Damian Priest officially became the longest reigning Untied States Champion of the brand-split era. Priest has now held the U.S. Title for 186 days, the longest reign since Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley’s 351-day title run from May 2013 to April 2014. Ambrose had broken MVP’s record 343-day reign that lasted through May 2007 – April 2008.
WWE
Fightful

Tag Team Title Match Set For 3/7 WWE Raw

A major match is set for the March 7 episode of WWE Raw. Following tonight's main event of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have earned a Tag Team Championship match. They will now enter the pre-existing match between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro, making a triple threat that will happen in 2 weeks on Monday, March 7.
WWE
411mania.com

US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has set a United States Championship match for next week’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Damian Priest call for a new challenger, someone who’s a main event-level star. That brought out Balor, who returned earlier in the night to help Tommaso Ciampa against the Dirty Dogs. Balor accepted the challenge, setting up the match for next week.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy