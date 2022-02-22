Arizona man sentenced for dark web drug sales

After an investigation by the Northern California Illicit Digital Economy (NCIDE) Task Force, an Arizona man was sentenced to prison last week for selling illegal drugs on the dark web.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday that David Lee White, 52, of Chandler, Ariz., was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison by U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley for conspiracy to sell narcotics on the dark web.

According to Department of Justice Public Affairs Officer Lauren Horwood, White and co-defendants Jason Keith Arnold, and Alicia McCoy, all of Chandler, operated the vendor accounts SICKNESSVERSION2 and 23MIGHTYMOUSE23 on the dark web marketplace known as Dream. The accounts distributed heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and other federally controlled subswtances on the dark web, Horwood said.

The investigation by the NCIDE Task Force included agents from Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

During that investigation, agents who worked undercover purchased heroin and other controlled substances from the dark web vendor accounts in 2018 and had them sent to an address in the U.S. Eastern District of California, Horwood said.

After serving a search warrant at a motel room shared by White and McCoy, at least 315 grams of heroin, 45 grams of cocaine, 593 grams of methamphetamine and 30 grams of marijuana were seized. Also seized was a loaded and unregistered KelTec 9 mm handgun.

Arnold pleaded guilty to charges on March 5, 2020, and is set to be sentenced on March 31. Charges are pending against McCoy, Horwood said.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul Hemesath and Sam Stefanki prosecuted the case.