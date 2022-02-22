Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Police Report Uptick In Gun Theft

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have made an arrest in the deadly dorm room stabbing at Lincoln University. The Chester County District Attorney said 39-year-old Nydira Smith, of Philadelphia, is charged with killing 21-year-old student Jawine Evans.
Evans and two other students were stabbed during a fight inside the dorm last week. Smith is the sister of a Lincoln University student, who was also involved in the fight.
According to the district attorney’s office, Smith is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and other related offenses. Authorities said the incident was caught on video, showing Smith “plunging a knife into Evans’ neck,...
