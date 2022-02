Trevor Keels is an important part of Duke‘s team. Although he doesn’t score a ton of points or make the flashiest plays, Keels – the former On3 Consensus four-star guard – plays a significant role for the Blue Devils. While he’s played off the bench at times this season, Keels has been back in the starting lineup over the past few games and has been big for Mike Krzyzewski’s squad.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO