NHL

Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Rounds up three points in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Caufield scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders & Canadiens Show How Rosters Built on Depth Quickly Unravel

Last season, the New York Islanders were only one game away from facing the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final. The two teams were well-built, and their balanced rosters resulted in deep playoff runs. While both teams lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who went on to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season, the Islanders and Canadiens were both prime examples of how to build a winning team without star power.
NHL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
NHL

Anderson, Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs for third straight win

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens in their third straight win, 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre on Monday. Cole Caufield had a goal and two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 35 saves for the Canadiens (11-33-7), who hadn't won consecutive games this season prior to the streak.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Jamie Benn: Three points in OT win

Benn had a shorthanded goal and two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg. Benn factored into all of Dallas' goals. He tied the game in the second period before helping Denis Gurianov do the same with 6:25 left in the third. An assist on Tyler Seguin's overtime winner put Benn at a point per game level over the past nine, as the veteran winger's playing his most productive hockey of the season.
NHL
#The Maple Leafs
Yardbarker

Larkin participates in morning skate, game-time decision against Avalanche

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin participated in Wednesday’s morning skate after suffering an injury during practice the day before. The status of the 25-year-old center is considered to be a game-time decision for Wednesday’s contest against the Colorado Avalanche, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic. Larkin...
NHL
NHL

Francouz makes 32 saves in Avalanche win against Red Wings

Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring and notched an empty netter for his 25th goal of the season, fueling the Avalanche's win. Francouz was making just his second start in February and earned his first win since Jan. 28. Gabriel Landeskog scored twice, and Alex Newhook, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Weekly: Thompson, Dahlin, Eichel & More

Earlier last week, the Buffalo Sabres won two games in a row for the first time since December 14-16, and looked to be making improvements on a run of poor outings and recent struggles. That success didn’t last long, however, as they’ve now lost their last three games in a row, and are just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Now surpassed by the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres sit at seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and 27th overall in the NHL standings. As always, though, there are new storylines, some positive, to take from an otherwise unremarkable week of hockey.In this edition of Sabres Weekly, read about the latest Sabres storylines heading into a new week.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Trade for Jeff Petry

The Philadelphia Flyers are all but out of the playoff race this season and have to think about selling off their assets and upcoming unrestricted free agents to help build their team for next season and beyond. That includes possible players like Claude Giroux, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Martin Jones, Derick Brassard, and more. That being said, I don’t think every one of them will be traded, but it remains speculation which players will be.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Take Calculated Risk Hiring Lecavalier, St. Louis

The local media finally got their man, with the Montreal Canadiens hiring Vincent Lecavalier as a special advisor to hockey operations. You just thought they’d be more stoked, at least seem more enthusiastic at the prospect of Lecavalier finally joining the Canadiens, albeit almost a decade later than initially hoped, at his introductory press conference.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lions' Derrick Barnes: In mix for starting role

Barnes is expected to be in the mix for a starting job at linebacker in 2022, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. With Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin set for unrestricted free agency next month, Barnes and Josh Woods technically enter the offseason atop the depth chart at inside linebacker. However, the 2021 fourth-round Purdue product may have a stronger hold on his perch than the undrafted Woods, who has 20 less tackles through four years than Barnes racked up during his rookie season alone. Unless Detroit makes more than one significant investment at the position this offseason, Barnes seems like a good bet for an IDP-friendly role in 2022 and possibly beyond.
NFL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Big win for Stars, Oilers goalie problems, and Canadiens win again

Huge two points for the Kings on Wednesday night as they were 3-2 winners against the Arizona Coyotes. Arvidssoon scored two goals in the win, including the game-winning goal with less than three minutes to playa in regulation. Arvidsson was one of the Kings’ big offseason moves and he now has 15 goals on the season. This has been Arvidsson’s most productive season in four years.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres blanked by Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres were on the wrong end of a 4-0 final inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on Wednesday night. Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montelbault recorded his first-career shutout in victory.
NHL

