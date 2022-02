With just a few games left to play in the regular season, the Lafayette Leopards and Holy Cross Crusaders are still jockeying for position in the Patriot League standings. The two face off for the second time this season, after Holy Cross got the better of the matchup in their previous game on January 7. Both teams have nine wins on the season, and Lafayette is 5-7 at home while Holy Cross is 4-10 on the road. Crusaders' senior forward Gerrale Gates is the leading scorer between both sides, and averages 15.8 points per game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO