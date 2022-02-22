ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: Playing The Long Game

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mhC7_0eLCAcY200

Clara Barton and Ward McAllister are both real people who exist in the fictionalized world of The Gilded Age. And while Ward McAllister (played here by Nathan Lane) was known for the way he helped shape and curate high society at the time as a lieutenant for Mrs. Astor, Clara Barton (played by Linda Emonds) was not known for her investment in the gossip of the day. Yet both are portrayed in this week’s episode as having a very keep understanding of the stakes and role that money and stature play, albeit in very different ways.

Let’s start with Mr. McAllister, who has been invited to a lunch hosted by Aurora Fane. The real Mcallister was from Savannah, Georgia, which accounts for the Foghorn Leghorniness of Lane’s drawl and his Colonel Sanders facial hair that hides all manner of secret herbs and spices and the map to Mrs. Astor’s heart. Also attending the lunch are Marion, Mr. Raikes, and Bertha Russell. Mrs. Fane is doing Bertha a solid by introducing her to “Cerberus,” a.k.a. society’s gatekeeper, and she’s also doing Marion a solid by allowing Mr. Raikes to attend, since he’s keen on rising through the ranks himself in order to be good enough to win Aunt Agnes’s approval and marry Marion. At the luncheon, Bertha seems to charm Ward, and Marion remarks to Mr. Fane, “Mrs. Russell and Mr. McAllister seem to be getting on well,” to which he replies, “Why wouldn’t then when they are more or less the same person?” Social climbers love climbing together!

Thus far, Debra Monk’s portrayal of Miss Armstrong, one of the maids working in the van Rhijn home, has been purely symbolic. A seemingly racist woman set in her ways, she belittles Peggy and is offended that she joins the rest of the house staff for meals. She is old school, and seems she’s perpetually angry. This week, she earns some back story. On her afternoon off, she heads to a tenement building in what I assume is somewhere near the Five Points neighborhood of Manhattan, an assumption I’m basing entirely on my having seen Gangs of New York once. She’s there to care for her ailing, elderly mother, to bring her food and change her bed sheets, and while the scene is played for tragedy, depicting an ill woman in declining health, I’m the terrible person who couldn’t help but think this woman might be the great grandmother of Frank Costanza. When Miss Armstrong enters, she greets her mother asking, “I’m not late am I?” to which her mother responds with a thick New York accent, “How should I know? I just lie in this bed all day!” and from there the comments get more insulting and ungrateful. At one point, Armstrong assists her mother into a chair and the old woman snaps, “You’re pinching me!” No good deed goes unpunished in Armstrong’s world, and we realize that maybe it’s okay if she’s grumpy sometimes. It’s genetic!

Marion, doing her part to support the Red Cross, sets out with Aurora Fane, Peggy and, Bertha Russell to Dansville, New York, to support Clara Barton’s cause. The women are unexpectedly greeted by Mr. Raikes, who has coordinated their travel for them but surprises them by actually coming too. They’re also greeted unhappily by Mrs. Morris, still dressed in her mourning clothes since the suicide of her husband, which she blames on Mr. Russell. She’s appalled when she sees Bertha there, but Bertha has made a handsome donation to the Red Cross and is to receive a special shout out by Clara at the event. Mrs. Morris is disgusted, telling Mrs. Fane that Mrs. Russell has defiled her, and even refers to her as “the murderer’s wife.”

Peggy and Marion have made amends after Marion showed up to Peggy’s parents’ house with a pair of ratty old shoes as charity (charity they didn’t need), and Peggy told Marion that she needs to a) cool it with the white savior bullshit, and b) let her have some space. That would be grounds for a fight if this was a reality show, but alas, our protagonists are more genteel than that and Marion acquiesces. While in Dansville, Peggy also has an ulterior motive, she plans to write about the Red Cross for her job at the New York Globe. When she’s introduced to Clara Barton, Clara greets her warmly and is more than happy to speak with Peggy for an article she’s writing. The fact that Clara Barton is giving her time to a Black woman further disgusts Mrs. Morris. When Clara Barton offers to give all the women a tour of the new Red Cross facility, Mrs. Morris huffs under her breath about Peggy, “She’s not coming in with us,” and Clara, overhearing it, doubles down by insisting Peggy comes. It is truly a delight to see all of the non-society people have the upper hand for once on this show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBaSz_0eLCAcY200
Photographer: Alison Cohen Rosa

At a dinner with Marion and Mrs. Fane, Clara explains that she’s no dummy, she knows that Mrs. Russell is giving her money away to charity in order to climb the social ladder, but as the recipient of that money, she’s not about to complain. She also asks Marion if she might persuade that other pariah, Mrs. Chamberlain to consider her cause, too. Dang, Clara, I like how the only big spenders you like are the ones that no one else wants to be seen with. After the dinner, Mr. Raikes walks Marion to her room at the hotel in Dansville, and for a moment it looks like they might rip some bodices, but Peggy interrupts them to keep Marion pure. Boo, Peggy! We need some turn of the century smut! Let Marion at least show some wrist to Mr. Raikes.

Similar to Marion, Gladys Russell’s love life is also suffering. Her mother has begrudgingly allowed her to have a lady’s maid, though she has refused to throw her a coming out party yet. She also has a very specific idea of who should be courting Gladys, and it’s not Archie Baldwin, the young man Gladys has been sneaking out of her house to spend time with. When Bertha and George invite Archie to a dinner at their home though, Gladys sees it as an opportunity for them to get to know her young suitor, she has no idea that the invitation is actually a set-up to rid Archie from her life. Even though Archie’s family is friendly with the Astors and have a home in Newport, he’s still not good enough for Gladys, the Russells have planned to bribe him out of Gladys’s life. Mr. Russell promises Archie a job opportunity working in finance, if he promises to leave Gladys alone forever. If he chooses not to, Mr. Russell threatens that Archie will never work in this town again. When they find out, Gladys and her brother Larry are both shocked and devastated at this turn of events and the deception of their parents. (But Miss Turner, meanwhile, who is still making goo-goo eyes at Mr. Russell, proves she’s up to no good and strikes a deal with Oscar van Rhijn to inform him of Gladys’s prospects while also promoting Oscar to the Russells as a potential suitor instead. Will the two families actually unite in holy matrimony? Miss Turner is spinning a real web here!)

As the strings of Gladys’s love life are being pulled, Mr. Russell’s colleague Mr. Clay arrives to the Russell home to tell him that there’s been a fatal train accident in Pennsylvania on one of their tracks. At least three people are dead and there are unknown injuries. Mr. Russell instructs Mrs. Russell to get Clara Barton to the scene, and fast. We’ve all seen how quickly fortunes can be lost on this show, and George Russell knows this could be a catastrophe for his business. If they’re not careful, the accident could have not just a human toll, but the fate of their own fortune could hang in the balance.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: The Classic Double Cross

Expectations started high in this episode for those among us who love 19th-century American women’s history! Marian immediately mentions to her aunts that “Angel of the Battlefield” Clara Barton is giving a talk at Aurora Fane’s as Ms. Barton tries to raise money for the founding of the American Red Cross. Patent clerk turned nurse Barton worked on the front lines of the Civil War, helping the wounded, cleaning field hospitals, and distributing supplies. She then helped identify and properly bury more than 20,000 missing men after the war. Essentially, Barton did way more than any of the people we will discuss today. Marian and Ada decide to attend her talk together.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

‘The Gilded Age’ Star Denée Benton on Episode 4 and the Peggy Storyline That Didn’t Originally Exist

Spoilers follow below for “The Gilded Age” Episode 4. Peggy Scott’s character truly blossoms in “The Gilded Age” Episode 4, which shines a greater light on Scott’s home life and in turn Black American life during the titular era. The HBO drama series hails from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes, but actress Denée Benton previously told TheWrap that as early as the audition process she was asked for her input on the show’s portrayal of Black characters.
TV SERIES
Vogue

The Real-Life Socialite Rivalry That Likely Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, Mrs Russell – played by Carrie Coon – is dead set on one goal: becoming accepted by New York society. It’s no easy feat. Russell, you see, has heaps of money, but the new (and therefore wrong) kind. This does little to impress the old guard of New York City, who takes their orders from de facto queen Mrs Astor. And Mrs Astor prefers the company of the old guard families, who have held the top powerful positions in the city since the American revolution.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clara Barton
Person
Nathan Lane
Soaps In Depth

Who is Haunting Elizabeth on GENERAL HOSPITAL?

Nearly a year after GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Franco died in the arms of his beloved wife, Elizabeth, the widowed nurse seems to finally be ready to move on and find love again. Finn, the handsome suitor waiting in the wings to sweep Liz off her feet, was once engaged to Elizabeth’s half-sister, Hayden, but that is hardly an issue for GH’s favorite nurse. No, the obstacle in the way of Liz pursuing a new relationship is actually the ghost of Franco!
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Long Game#Manhattan#The Gilded Age#The Foghorn Leghorniness
Closer Weekly

‘Father Knows Best’ Actress Elinor Donahue Is a Mom of 4! Meet Sons Brian, Peter, James and Christopher

Actress Elinor Donahue began her acting career at a very early age, starring in several films before landing the role that she became best known for. Playing Betty Anderson on the sitcom Father Knows Best from 1954 to 1960 helped establish her as one of the top actresses on television. Elinor balanced her Hollywood career with motherhood, welcoming four sons: Brian Ackerman, Peter Ackerman, James Ackerman and Christopher Ackerman.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spencer on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Spencer Cassadine became an instant fan favorite when Nicolas Bechtel debuted in the role on GENERAL HOSPITAL in May of 2013, but the little kid has had quite a history and some viewers may not be up to snuff on all of the details of the Cassadine Prince’s life. So let us do you the favor of filling in some of the blanks!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Once Featured ‘Reacher’ Star Willa Fitzgerald in an Episode

Reacher actress Willa Fitzgerald once guest-starred on the hit police procedural Blue Bloods in a 2014 episode. The episode, titled “The Bogeyman,” follows Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny as he tries to find the source of a heroin epidemic. This leads him to a party where he encounters Lacey Sutherland played by Willa Fitzgerald. The teenager is trying to destroy evidence of drug use when she gets discovered. Of course, her parents are convinced she’s a model citizen.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Meet the ‘Hunky Hercules’ With Whom General Hospital Fans Want Carly Hooked Up: ‘Just Imagine Those Scenes!’

General Hospital may have made Peter August persona non grata in Port Charles, but portrayer Wes Ramsey remains, so to speak, a wanted man. In fact, when a fan turned up an old photo of the affable actor rocking a long tangle of hair as he refused to let a pesky shirt contain his rippling abs, a potentially brilliant idea was born — to hook him up on-screen with off-screen love Laura Wright.
TV SERIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Decider.com

Decider.com

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy