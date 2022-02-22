ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WovzY_0eLCAGKA00

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski died Saturday after a four-year battle with cancer.

Marczewski’s family confirmed her death in the following statement obtained by “Today”:

“We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss. Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her.”

She was 31.

Marczewski, who candidly discussed her cancer diagnosis during her audition for “America’s Got Talent,” shot to fame after winning the talent competition’s “Golden Buzzer” in June 2021, ”Today” reported.

“Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine and my liver,” she told the audience. “It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happened to me.”

AGT judge Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews offered their condolences to Marczewski’s family via social media on Monday.

“We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde,” Klum shared on her Instagram story.

In a statement issued Monday to “Today”, “America’s Got Talent” executives offered the following tribute to Marczewski:

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

AGT Fan Favorite Nightbirde Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle; Howie Mandel Remembers Her 'Inspirational Light'

Click here to read the full article. Jane Marczewski, who captured viewers’ hearts in Season 16 of America’s Got Talent, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer, TMZ reports. She was 31. “[Marczewski] was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives,” AGT judge Howie Mandel tweeted on Monday. “We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.” AGT host Terry Crews also posted this statement to Instagram shortly after the news broke: “We are saddened to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Crews
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Robin Roberts ​​Just Dropped This Major Bombshell About Her Health Status—What Does It Mean For ‘GMA’?

Beloved Good Morning America (GMA) anchor Robin Roberts just returned to the show— via a virtual screen— on January 26th, after a week-long absence. Roberts, 61, previously announced to her Twitter followers on January 20th that she tested positive for and contracted COVID-19, but explained that her symptoms were “mild” and that she was “doing well.” We can’t help but wonder, when will she return to the show in-person?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#United States#Got Talent#Agt#Cox Media Group
Hello Magazine

How Al Roker reflected on 'miracle' baby news with wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts make parenthood look easy but it was a challenging journey to get where they are. The couple share Nick, 19, and Leila, 23, together and also daughter, Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell. However, Al and Deborah had trouble conceiving and at...
SCIENCE
E! News

Simon Cowell Honors "Extraordinary" AGT Contestant Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski After Her Death

Watch: "America's Got Talent" Star Jane Marczewski Dead at 31. Simon Cowell will always remember late America's Got Talent contestant Jane Marczewski. Just three days after Jane's untimely passing, the AGT judge took to Instagram to honor the singer, who often went by Nightbirde. "She was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented," he wrote Feb. 22. "She made a huge impact on AGT and the world, her courage was incredible and her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why 2022 will be a difficult year for GMA's Lara Spencer

Lara Spencer is no stranger to the bittersweet experience of watching her children grow up and regularly shares her journey of motherhood with her fans. But as we kickstart 2022, the Good Morning America host is gearing up for a heart wrenching moment which is sure to be one of her toughest yet.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
The Independent

Jane Marczewski death: Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel lead tributes to late America’s Got Talent contestant Nightbirde

America’s Got Talent judges have paid tribute to series star Jane Marczewski, who died on Sunday 19 February after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 31.On Monday (21 February), sources with direct knowledge confirmed to US media that the singer had died while undergoing treatment for the disease.Subsequently, in a statement to NBC, her family said: “We are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss.” The singer, who used the stage name Nightbirde, earned a coveted Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on the US variety show after sharing her emotional story and delivering a stunning audition performance.Following her...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Confessed That He Didn't Know Who Nina Dobrev Was Before They Started Dating

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are nothing short of adorable. At the 2022 Winter Olympics Open Ceremony, the three-time gold medal snowboarder walked out with Team U.S.A. to kick off the special sports event. The celebratory occasion marked his fifth and final time he'll be competing on the world's biggest stage. Although Nina won't be cheering him on from the sidelines in Beijing — no foreign spectators are allowed at the Winter Games — she'll still be watching his snowy rides from home and rooting him on.
CELEBRITIES
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
53K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy