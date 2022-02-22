HPU women continues hot streak

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four players scored in double figures and the High Point University women’s basketball team defeated Winthrop 58-42 in Winthrop Coliseum on Monday.

The Panthers won for the ninth time in 10 Big South games and improved to 15-12 and 12-4 in the league. HPU moved into a tie with Gardner-Webb for fourth in league standings, a game behind Campbell, USC Upstate and Longwood, with teams having two games remaining.

The top four seeds receive a first-round bye in the conference tournament, which opens March 1 in Charlotte.

Jenson Edwards, Jordan Edwards and Calle Scheier each scored 12 points for HPU. Cydney Johnson added 10.

HPU led by 11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles forced a 24-24 tie at the half. With the score tied at 27 early in the third quarter, the Panthers scored nine of the next 10 points and led 37-28 with 4:47 left in the period.

Winthrop closed to within five early in the fourth quarter. HPU scored 13 straight points on the strength of two 3s by Scheier and one from Jenson Edwards. The run put the Panthers up 52-34 with 5:23 left.

In the second half, HPU hit 13 of 24 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3.

Winthrop falls to 6-21 and 4-12 in the conference. Sydney Hunter led the Eagles with 12 points.